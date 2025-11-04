Three Reasons Why Oregon Women's Basketball Could Surprise This Season
Oregon women’s basketball didn’t enter the 2025 season with a ton of hype when it came to both Big Ten preseason honors and national ranking.
After Oregon made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, it lost three of its top four scorers and its leader in assists and rebounds. The Ducks still returned nine players in the offseason despite losing their key contributors.
The Ducks showed that they’re not a team to be slept on with their 100-59 season opening win over the West Georgia. It may be early in the season, but this is an Oregon squad that’s displaying promising traits that could indicate that another winning season is on deck for the program.
Returners Ready To Step Into Bigger Roles
Of the Ducks five starters against the Wolves, only Elisa Mevius started in more than half of the team’s games a season ago.
Coach Kelly Graves managed to do something that’s rare in modern day collegiate sports: bring back every eligible returning player. Still, it’s a very different looking squad from past years, with players like forward Sarah Rambus and point guard Katie Fiso stepping into starting roles.
“You don't often see players anymore who kind of play smaller roles for a couple years and then move into a bigger role into the starting lineup in (Rambus') case, and I think that's unfortunate,” Graves said after the team's exhibition against Western Oregon University. “That's something we've lost with this new transfer portal era. And I'm proud of (Rambus) that she stuck it out and she's now seeing the dividends of that.”
Fiso recorded her first career double-double (10 points and 10 assists) in the season opener. The sophomore notched her first career start in that game, while Rambus started just one game in the 2024-25 season.
Oregon’s returners scored 66 of the team’s 100 points in the opener, with four of the five double figure scorers being returning players. The Ducks might not be bringing back an all-conference star, but they’re eager to see their organic roster development pay off.
Less Size, Less Predictable
Graves’ team lost a lot of size with the exit of 6-8 center Phillipina Kyei. Graves said during the team’s media day that “without that size” they’re “less predictable.” Kyei’s absence changes the style of play to a much faster tempo and allows them to play more full court defense.
“We don't have one big player, but we have a lot of long guards,” Mevius said. “So, in that way, we can pressure them on the outside a little bit more and maybe not get the ball inside as much, where Philly, obviously, was excellent last year.”
Forward Amina Muhammad becomes the team’s tallest player at 6-4. Graves added that having more mobile players as opposed to a lot of height was something the team saw in its first season in the Big Ten that it had to adjust to.
Notable Offseason Additions Ready To Make Their Mark
Graves added three transfers and a pair of freshmen in addition to his nine returners. One of the Ducks key transfers is former Fresno State forward Mia Jacobs, who started in the season opener.
Jacobs led the team in scoring on opening night with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting and added six rebounds. The junior transferred to Oregon after a first team all-Mountain West season at Fresno State a year ago.
Former five-star recruit Avary Cain also joined the team after a season at UCLA and Astera Tuhina transferred in following three seasons at Washington State. Graves recruited sharpshooter Sara Barhoum from Clackamas High School, as well as a versatile guard in the No. 53 recruit in the 2025 class, Janiyah Williams.
The Ducks’ newcomers accounted for 18 of their 38 bench points in the season opener. Graves’ nine returners bring the program a sense of continuity, but the five additions provide it with extra depth that could be the difference-maker in a sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in the Graves coaching era.