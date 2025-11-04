Ducks Digest

Three Reasons Why Oregon Women's Basketball Could Surprise This Season

Oregon Ducks women's basketball coach Kelly Graves retained his eligible returners in the offseason. The Ducks showed off their player development and depth in a dominant season opening win that will get fans excited for the future of the program.

Lily Crane

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Western Oregon Wolves in an exhibition game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Oct. 30, 2025.
Oregon head coach Kelly Graves looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Western Oregon Wolves in an exhibition game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Oct. 30, 2025. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon women’s basketball didn’t enter the 2025 season with a ton of hype when it came to both Big Ten preseason honors and national ranking.

After Oregon made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, it lost three of its top four scorers and its leader in assists and rebounds. The Ducks still returned nine players in the offseason despite losing their key contributors.

The Ducks showed that they’re not a team to be slept on with their 100-59 season opening win over the West Georgia. It may be early in the season, but this is an Oregon squad that’s displaying promising traits that could indicate that another winning season is on deck for the program.

Returners Ready To Step Into Bigger Roles

oregon ducks basketball kelly graves transfer portal katie fiso sarah rambus big ten recruiting freshman phillipina kyei
Oregon head coach Kelly Graves looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Western Oregon Wolves in an exhibition game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Oct. 30, 2025. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the Ducks five starters against the Wolves, only Elisa Mevius started in more than half of the team’s games a season ago.

Coach Kelly Graves managed to do something that’s rare in modern day collegiate sports: bring back every eligible returning player. Still, it’s a very different looking squad from past years, with players like forward Sarah Rambus and point guard Katie Fiso stepping into starting roles.

“You don't often see players anymore who kind of play smaller roles for a couple years and then move into a bigger role into the starting lineup in (Rambus') case, and I think that's unfortunate,” Graves said after the team's exhibition against Western Oregon University. “That's something we've lost with this new transfer portal era. And I'm proud of (Rambus) that she stuck it out and she's now seeing the dividends of that.”

oregon ducks basketball kelly graves transfer portal katie fiso sarah rambus big ten recruiting freshman phillipina kyei
Oregon’s Katie Fiso, right, goes up for a shot ahead of West Georgia’s Gal-la Font during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Nov 3, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fiso recorded her first career double-double (10 points and 10 assists) in the season opener. The sophomore notched her first career start in that game, while Rambus started just one game in the 2024-25 season.

Oregon’s returners scored 66 of the team’s 100 points in the opener, with four of the five double figure scorers being returning players. The Ducks might not be bringing back an all-conference star, but they’re eager to see their organic roster development pay off.

If you bleed green and yellow, this newsletter’s for you. Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP HERE


MORE: ESPN's College GameDay Could Make Surprise Stop at Oregon Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks Eyeing Recruiting Flips From Ohio State Commits 

Less Size, Less Predictable

oregon ducks basketball kelly graves transfer portal katie fiso sarah rambus big ten recruiting freshman phillipina kyei
Oregon forward Amina Muhammad puts up a shot over Western Oregon guard/forward Kylie Robertson as the Oregon Ducks host the Western Oregon Wolves in an exhibition game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Oct. 30, 2025. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Graves’ team lost a lot of size with the exit of 6-8 center Phillipina Kyei. Graves said during the team’s media day that “without that size” they’re “less predictable.” Kyei’s absence changes the style of play to a much faster tempo and allows them to play more full court defense.

“We don't have one big player, but we have a lot of long guards,” Mevius said. “So, in that way, we can pressure them on the outside a little bit more and maybe not get the ball inside as much, where Philly, obviously, was excellent last year.”

Forward Amina Muhammad becomes the team’s tallest player at 6-4. Graves added that having more mobile players as opposed to a lot of height was something the team saw in its first season in the Big Ten that it had to adjust to.

Notable Offseason Additions Ready To Make Their Mark

Graves added three transfers and a pair of freshmen in addition to his nine returners. One of the Ducks key transfers is former Fresno State forward Mia Jacobs, who started in the season opener.

Jacobs led the team in scoring on opening night with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting and added six rebounds. The junior transferred to Oregon after a first team all-Mountain West season at Fresno State a year ago.

oregon ducks basketball kelly graves transfer portal katie fiso sarah rambus big ten recruiting freshman phillipina kyei
Oregon forward Mia Jacobs, front, and guard Astera Tuhina greet a smattering of fans as the Oregon Ducks host the Western Oregon Wolves in an exhibition game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Oct. 30, 2025. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former five-star recruit Avary Cain also joined the team after a season at UCLA and Astera Tuhina transferred in following three seasons at Washington State. Graves recruited sharpshooter Sara Barhoum from Clackamas High School, as well as a versatile guard in the No. 53 recruit in the 2025 class, Janiyah Williams.

The Ducks’ newcomers accounted for 18 of their 38 bench points in the season opener. Graves’ nine returners bring the program a sense of continuity, but the five additions provide it with extra depth that could be the difference-maker in a sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in the Graves coaching era.

feed

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Basketball