Three Potential Quarterback Transfers That Make Sense for Oregon Ducks

Although he hasn't made his intentions known, Oregon Ducks' quarterback Dante Moore has a chance to become one of the top players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft if he chooses to declare. The junior quarterback has thrown for 3,046 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the Ducks to their second straight College Football Playoff appearance.

If Moore does wind up turning pro, here are three quarterback transfers who the Ducks could wind up targeting this offseason.

1. Sam Leavitt

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the top players who will enter the transfer portal is Arizona State's Sam Leavitt. He helped the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a CFP appearence in 2024. This past season, he was plagued by an injury that limited him to just seven games.

Leavitt will have plenty of suitors interested in his services and the Ducks should be among them if Moore ends up declaring for the draft. He is currently ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings.

Although his NIL price tag will be high, the Washington state native could be the perfect one-year rental for Oregon as they aim to make the CFP for a third straight season in 2026.

2. Drew Mestemaker

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up prior to a game against the South Florida Bulls at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Arguably the biggest riser from the entire 2026 season, North Texas's Drew Mestemaker, a former walk-on, exploded onto the scene and led the country with 4,129 yards and threw for 31 touchdowns in his first season as the Mean Green's starter.

Mestemaker would be another solid choice as a one-year rental for Oregon. The jump from the American to the Big Ten would be a big one in terms of competition, but the surrounding cast around him will be strong. He ranks as the No. 2 quarterback and No. 3 player in the portal.

3. Kenny Minchey

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Kenny Minchey (8) warms up before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The only unproven option on the list, Notre Dame's Kenny Minchey lost the starting competition to CJ Carr before the start of the year. He only appeared in six games for the Fighting Irish before electing to hit the transfer portal at the end of the regular season. Minchey threw for 196 yards this season.

The potential is there with Minchey, who was a former highly-touted recruit. He was the No. 14 quarterback and No. 169 player in the country during the 2023 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' rankings. As a transfer, he checks in as the No. 9 quarterback and No. 23 player in the country.

If Minchey does land with Oregon, he could be a multi-year starter for the Ducks similar to a situaion with Joe Burrow and LSU. Burrow, a talented high school recruit, was beat out at Ohio State and transferred to LSU where he was a two-year starter for the Tigers.

