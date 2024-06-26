Oregon Women's Basketball: Jerise Freeman Joins Coaching Staff
EUGENE- New conference, new athletes, new court, and now a new coach.
The Oregon women's basketball program is gearing up for its debut season in the Big Ten Conference with the addition of Jerise Freeman. Freeman will serve as the team's assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
This news comes after the departure of former assistant coach Jackie Hairston, who announced her exit from the program on June 10.
"It is bittersweet that I have to say goodbye to our amazing staff, players, and the University of Oregon," Hairston posted to social media. "Though it will not be from the bench, I will always be rooting for all of your success, on and off the court. Words cannot express my gratitude and love for everyone at Oregon, especially Kelly (Graves), for being such an incredible mentor and friend to me for so many years and who will continue to be."
The departure of Hairston made room on Oregon's coaching staff for a new addition. This new addition was announced Wednesday as the former Utah assistant coach.
"We are so excited to add someone of Jerise's caliber to our staff," Oregon Coach Kelly Graves said. "Her energy is contagious, and her recruiting and coaching resume speaks for itself, as she has experienced tremendous success at two different Power 5 programs. She is a great fit for our team and community, and we cannot wait to get to work."
Freeman joins Oregon after spending her last three seasons coaching at the University of Utah. As a Ute, Freeman helped lead the team to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2023.
Freeman was a key aspect of Utah's women's basketball success. In her first season in Salt Lake City, Freeman contributed to Utah's first NCAA Tournament since 2011. She also saw 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year Alissa Pili be taken eighth overall in last year's WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx. This is the program's highest draft pick since 2006.
Before her Utah stint, Freeman was an assistant at Oklahoma State for four seasons, during which she helped guide the Cowgirls to the NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2021, advancing to the second round.
Freeman's experience and success is sure to positively contribute to the Duck's new journey in the Big Ten Conferenceand Freeman is excited to start her tenure in Eugene Oregon.
"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with Oregon women's basketball," Freeman said. "I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to learn from and work with Coach Graves and his amazing staff. Joining the vibrant Eugene community fills me with absolute joy, and I cannot wait to contribute to the program's success."
