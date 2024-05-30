Oregon Women's Basketball's Deja Kelly Reveals Why She Transferred
EUGENE - The former University of North Carolina guard Deja Kelly will join the Oregon women's basketball program in the coming season, and she is eager to bring a winning culture back to Oregon women's basketball.
"I wanted to go to a place where I knew I could develop into a pro, and I am really excited to be a part of and spend my last season with [Oregon]," Kelly told Go Ducks editor-in-chief Rob Mosely.
At UNC, Kelly was a three-time first-team All-ACC selection and the program's eighth-leading scorer all-time with 1,851 career points.
Kelly averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and three assists during her collegiate career. She started all four years and led the Tar Heels in scoring the past three seasons.
"Deja is a game changer"- Kelly Graves
"She is a prolific scorer and such a unique talent who elevates everyone around her," said Oregon coach Kelly Graves. "She is a really skilled ball-handler who can create her own shot and create for teammates, but she can also play off the ball and knock down the three while also playing great perimeter defense."
Kelly is looking forward to her move to Eugene and plans to help the team win in the Big Ten Conference.
"We're ready to compete," Kelly told Mosely.
The 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons established Oregon as a dominant force in women's basketball. After making a final-four run in the 2018-19 season, the Ducks, led by Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard, and Satou Sabally, were favorites to win a national championship in 2020.
"Watching players like Sabrina, like Satou, you know, just from that group was definitely factored into my decision," Kelly told Mosely. "Watching their development, specifically Sabrina...that definitely played a big part."
Former Duck Sabrina Ionescu currently stars for the New York Liberty and Satou Sabally plays for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.
In late February, Oregon beat Washington State, 88-57, before a sellout crowd at Matthew Knight Arena to win its third straight Pac-12 regular-season conference title. However, less than a week later, the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.
The Ducks finished 31-2,15-0 at home and ended the season on a 19-game winning streak with an average margin of victory of 26 points.
The Ducks have yet to get back to that level of success, and newcomer Kelly wants to change this.
"Just being able to add value to an already really good roster... I'm excited to see what we can do and what we do."
Oregon's program also includes more transfers in Texas' Amina Muhammad, Arizona's Salimatou Kourouma, Washington's Ari Long, BYU's Nani Falatea, UC Santa Barbara's Alexis Whitfield, and Siena's Elisa Mevius. These players, along with Kelly, are to give the Oregon women’s basketball team a boost in the upcoming season.
"Her basketball IQ, drive, and work ethic are second to none," said Graves. "She is a tremendous leader with high character who will make an immediate impact on our program."