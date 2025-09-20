How Oregon Ducks Can Win Top Ranked Recruit Over Kentucky, Kansas During Visit
The Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026, Tyran Stokes this upcoming weekend. Stokes has already had official visits with the USC Trojans, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, and Kansas Jayhawks.
Tyran Stokes Player Profile
Tyran Stokes is a 6-7, 230 pound small forward out of Sherman Oaks, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. He was evaluated by director of scouting Adam Finkelstein in July of 2025.
“Stokes is the most talented prospect in the national class and a unique match-up for opposing defenders,” Finkelstein said. “While he’s built like a forward, he can make plays like a guard with an ability to create off the dribble and an innate understanding of how to instinctively find a path to the rim, even when one doesn’t seem to present itself.”
Stokes’s physical attributes stand out, but there are other parts of his game that should not go unnoticed.
“He has terrific hands, allowing him to hold on to anything he touches and simultaneously has good touch,” Finkelstein said. “He also has very good footwork, both on the perimeter and at the end of his drives, and even in the mid-post.”
Additionally on the offensive end, Stokes is an underrated passer and an improving shooter. He has the potential to be a great player and is steadily getting better as time goes by.
“Stokes is a much passer than often he gets credit for…He has really vision and skill setting up his teammates when he’s not being nonchalant with the ball,” Finkelstein said. “Shooting is his biggest offensive swing set, and while he has made notable strides over the years, he has a tendency to drop his left shoulder and shoot down.”
What Tyran Stokes is Looking For in a School
Tyran Stokes spoke with Rivals and talked about what he wants from the school that he eventually will sign with.
“I want to play for someone who really appreciates me outside of the court,” Stokes said. “Someone who is going to talk with me just about how things are going and not just talk basketball…I’m looking for a home, a place that I’m going to feel comfortable.”
Oregon will have their hands full if they want to win this recruiting battle for Stokes. After all, he is the top ranked player in the country in this upcoming recruiting class. For Oregon to stand out above these other schools, they will have to show how much of a home Eugene can be and why it is a great place for an incoming freshman.
They have the upper hand in proximity to home over Louisville, Kansas, and Kentucky.
Will Dana Altman and the Ducks be able to win over the California kid on his upcoming visit to Eugene?