Texas Longhorns 5-Star Recruit Richard Wesley Shades Oregon Ducks in Recruiting Video
The Oregon Ducks have lost out on securing some big-time recruits this offseason, but no situation was quite as strange than that surrounding five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley.
Wesley committed to Oregon on May 10, even celebrating by jumping into a pool with Ducks coach Dan Lanning in a video that quickly went viral. Less than three weeks later, he decommitted from Oregon and reopened his recruitment before committing to the Texas Longhorns on June 22.
Now, he's adding another and potential final chapter to the Oregon recruiting drama with a fairly blunt social media post.
In a recent video posted to TikTok, Wesley showed himself wearing an Oregon jersey before the graphic changed to him sporting a Texas jersey from his official visit to Austin. The video includes song lyrics that some listeners may find offensive.
"You you were going to Oregon but ... " Wesley wrote on the caption.
Not exactly unprofessional on Wesley's part, but still a bit odd, even in this age of recruiting. Some might criticize Wesley for making light of his sudden decommitment from Oregon with an unnecessary video, but it's only football. No harm done.
Either way, Wesley and the Ducks can now put the entire pool-jumping debacle behind them and move on with their respective offseasons. Oregon quickly bounced back after Wesley's decommitment on May 27, landing commitments in the weeks to follow.
There's no doubt that Oregon has had some frustrating misses on the recruiting trail this offseason but the Ducks have made up for these shortcomings thanks to an impressive start to July. After securing a massive commitment from five-star safety Jett Washington in June, Oregon landed July commitments from five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, four-star safety Devin Jackson and four-star offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, who flipped from Cal.
These four are a few of the headliners in an Oregon 2026 recruting class that also features five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-stars players like quarterback Bryson Beaver, running back Tradarian Ball, wide receiver Messiah Hampton, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland and linebacker Tristan Phillips, the latter of whom shut down his recruitment on Saturday.
Wesley now joins a Texas team that's facing potential championship-or-bust expectations over the next few seasons. The Longhorns have made it to back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinals are seen as a title contender once again headed into the 2025 campaign.
“I think Texas is a great school,” Wesley said. “Not only football, but academically. They have great degrees, great business schools, great schools, and so I felt like the decision was best of both worlds. I get to play in the SEC, but I also get to walk out with a good degree. ... I’m glad everything is calm now, and I really get to work now."
Wesley headlines a talented Texas 2026 recruiting class that features some elite names like five-star quarterback Dia Bell and athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. They are joined by four-stars like offensive lineman John Turntine III and defensive linemen Vodney Cleveland, Dylan Berymon and Corey Wells along with three-star punter Mikey Bukauskas, offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson, receiver Chris Stewart, safety Yaheim Riley, offensive tackle Max Wright, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. and kicker Jake Collett,
Oregon and Texas will now shift focus to the 2025 season. The Longhorns and Ducks could have met in the Cotton Bowl this past season. And depending on how things plays out this fall, the two teams could potentially meet in the College Football Playoff.