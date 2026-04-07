Oregon Ducks Guard Jackson Shelstad Sets Transfer Portal Visits

The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is in full offseason mode with the transfer portal now officially open across college basketball.

The Ducks have already been hit with multiple departures, but none more significant than that of guard Jackson Shelstad. After three years with the program, the West Linn, Oregon, native is now exploring other opportunities and is already receiving some notable interest from other high-major programs.

Jackson Shelstad Lands Two Portal Visits

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Per reports from 247Sports, Shelstad is set to take visits with the Arizona Cardinals and Louisville Cardinals.

Shelstad played just 12 games this season due to injury but it's clear that other teams around the country still know how talented of a guard he is.

Shelstad ends his three-year Oregon career having played in 79 games with 77 starts while averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 43.9 percent shooting.

Though his final year at Oregon didn't go how he had hoped, Shelstad still had some memorable moments in Eugene, including winning some hardware.

In the 2023-24 season, a true freshman Shelstad helped lead the Ducks to a Pac-12 Tournament Championship in the final year of the conference before its recent realignment. This run helped punch Oregon's ticket to the NCAA Tournament, where the No. 11 seed Ducks beat South Carolina in the first round before suffering a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to No. 3 Creighton

Shelstad went 2-2 in four career NCAA Tournament games with Oregon.

Jackson Shelstad's Heartfelt Transfer Portal Message

Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While some fan bases might view portal departures as disrespectful to the team, Shelstad leaves Oregon with nothing but love for head coach Dana Altman and the program as a whole.

Look no further than the message he sent to Oregon fans on social media when he announced his intention to enter the portal. Though many saw the move coming after the forgettable season that the Ducks had, it was likely still a tough decision for Shelstad, who grew up an Oregon fan.

He made it clear that he will "always be a Duck," something Oregon fans can likely agree with.

"These last three years have been truly special," Shelstad wrote on X. "As an Oregon kid, playing basketball for the University of Oregon was always a dream. To be able to have lived that is something I'll always be deeply grateful for. ... I'll always look back fondly on my time at Oregon and you all are a huge reason why. After a lot of thought, l've made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal and pursue other opportunities next year. I hope you can all understand and I'll always be a Duck."

Oregon Has Been Hit With Notable Transfer Portal Departures

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts to a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While Shelstad is the most notable departure, the Ducks have seen multiple other names enter the portal.

This includes forward Devon Pryor, big man Kwame Evans, guard Dezdrick Lindsay and guard JJ Frakes.

The Ducks will need to make some key portal additions this offseason in order to compete in the Big Ten next season.