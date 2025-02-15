What 5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza Said About Oregon Ducks Basketball
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program is looking to pick up a blue chip recruit to kick off their 2026 recruiting class with bang. The Ducks currently have one commit in the class, but it is five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, who is expected to play both football and basketball for the Ducks.
Oregon has made a big impression on 2026 five-star Tajh Ariza. The forward out of Westchester High School is the No. 2 small forward and a top 10 recruit in the class according to 247Sports rankings.
Ariza spoke with On3 about what stands out about the Ducks and why he's interested in the program.
“You know, we’re just talking about their program a lot. I like how they run their offense, they run a really pro-style offense and they show me how I can fit in," Ariza said to On3.
The California native revealed what he's looking for in a program as he sorts out his recruitment.
“Really, I’m looking for a welcoming environment. I’m also looking for coaches that are going to hold me accountable and develop me, because I’m not trying to stay in college for more than a year. I’m trying to get in and get out. So I want to play for someone who has the same vision as me. I want to win and I want to develop, so I want to play for a coach that is going to push me," Ariza said.
With Oregon running a pro-style offense, naturally the Ducks slot in as a schematic fit for Oregon coach Dana Altman's system.
“I’m comfortable playing in a pro-style-type offense. I like to space the floor, run some sets, get out and run, and be around people who just know how to play ball," Ariza said.
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Reveals Preferred Destination For 2025 Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Rival Ohio State Adds Matt Patricia In Controversial Hire
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
Although the Ducks have sent assistant coaches to go see Ariza play live and visited with him, Altman has not. Interestingly enough, USC's Eric Musselman is the only head coach to visit with the five-star prospect in-person.
The Trojans recently received a commitment from five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas.
The Ducks have been making noise as they continue to heavily recruit the state of California in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Oregon has also visited with five-star Christian Collins from St. John Bosco High School, located in Southern California. Collins is the No. 1 power forward and the No. 3 player in the class.
However, Collins has yet to visit Eugene and has made only one visit to USC.
If the Ducks land either one of the two California recruits or even both, it puts them in a favorable position moving forward to build recruiting momentum. Can Oregon continue to successfully recruit athletes from USC and UCLA's backyard and land some commitments over their Big Ten rivals?