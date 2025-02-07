Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shuts Down 'Overrated' Chants at Basketball Game
Before his arrival in Eugene, Oregon Ducks 2026 five-star tight commit Kendre Harrison has been busy making plays on the hardwood.
The Reidsville High School (North Carolina) product is showing why he has received multiple basketball offers from Power programs and is going viral while doing so. During Reidville's game on Wednesday, Harrison felt what it's like having the negative-themed spotlight on when spectators from the crowd began to yell "overrated" chants at him.
Harrison responded by scoring 23 points and leading his team to a win. Reidsville is now 21-0 this season thanks in large part to Harrison, who has received basketball offers from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Texas A&M Aggies and Florida State Seminoles, according to 247Sports.
Take a look at the video:
The Oregon men's basketball team could certainly use Harrison amid a brutal four-game losing streak in Big Ten play. The Ducks started the season 9-0 but have now regressed to 16-7 after losing five of six.
Ducks coach Dana Altman said after Sunday's 77-71 home loss to unranked Nebraska that the team has been "up and down" as of late.
"They're all kind of walking on eggshells," Altman said. "There's nobody that's really consistently played well. . . . Everybody's been kind of up and down. None of them are or walk around like they own the place, they've all been little inconsistent. And I think that keeps any of them from being real vocal, so we don't have that, to answer your question, but I think that's kind of typical of today's players."
Will Harrison be able to make an impact for Altman on the hardwood as well as on the football field?
He is a versatile athlete that could even transition to defense at some point. He's gotten offers from some of the best programs in the country, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, USC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Colorado, Michigan, Ole Miss, Miami and many more.
Harrison is one of the headliners of a Oregon 2026 recruiting class that features four-star talents like defensive linemen Tomuhini Topui, Bott Mulitalo and Tony Cumberland, running back Tradarian Bell, quarterback Jonas Williams, offensive tackle Kodi Greene and linebacker Tristan Phillips along with three-stars like defensive lineman Viliami Moala and edge Dutch Horisk
During his recruiting process, Harrison has made unofficial visits to Georgia, Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State, Alabama, Florida State and Miami.
