Three Former Oregon Ducks Stars Competing in NBA Summer League

The 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially underway, and three former Ducks players are set to compete. Former Oregon star center Nate Bittle, forward Brandon Angel, and guard TJ Bamba will compete in the Summer League this year, and all three look to make a strong impression to earn a roster spot.

Bittle and Angel are set to play for the Toronto Raptors in the Summer League. Bamba is coming off a season in which he played professionally in Germany after one year at Oregon, and he will play for the Denver Nuggets.

Looking Back at Oregon Summer League Players Collegiate Careers

Feb 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bittle arrives in the Summer League with the Toronto Raptors for the very first time after wrapping up his final season with the Ducks. While it was a frustrating season for Oregon, Bittle led the way for the Ducks despite battling a foot injury midway through the year.

In his final season with the Ducks, Bittle averaged 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game as Oregon finished the year with a 12-20 overall record and went 5-15 in Big Ten play. Bittle signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raptors after the 2026 NBA Draft.

Reunited on the Raptors Summer League roster, Angel and Bittle played together at Oregon during the 2024-25 season, in which the Ducks made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed before falling to the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats in the Round of 32.

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After four seasons with the Ducks' former Pac-12 rival, the Stanford Cardinal, Angel transferred to the Ducks for the 2024-25 season and, in his one year, averaged 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 53.6 percent from the field. Following his one season with the Ducks, Angel played professional basketball overseas in Israel for a year.

Bamba was also a critical piece of the 2024-25 Oregon squad that won 25 games. After three seasons with the Washington State Cougars and one with the Villanova Wildcats, Bamba transferred to Oregon, where he averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

How NBA Summer League Works

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Raptors and the Nuggets are set to play four scheduled games in the Summer League. The top four teams of the tournament will advance to a single-elimination bracket to compete for the championship. If either the Raptors or the Nuggets don’t finish in the top four, they will be guaranteed an extra exhibition game.

The Nuggets are scheduled to tip off the Summer League on Friday at the Cox Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. PT against the Houston Rockets, with the game broadcast on ESPN2. The Raptors will also tip off on Friday against the Boston Celtics at the Cox Pavilion at 6 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

The NBA Summer League is scheduled to run from July 9 to 19 in Las Vegas with games played at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion on UNLV's campus.

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