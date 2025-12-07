How to Watch Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball vs. UCLA Bruins
The undefeated Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team is preparing for their first Big Ten contest of the season, traveling south to Westwood to take on No. 4 UCLA. The Ducks are fresh off a rivalry win over Oregon State that saw their record improve to 10-0.
How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA
When: Sunday, Dec. 7, at 12:00 p.m. PST
Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California
TV Broadcast: Fox Sports, Fox One, Fubo
Radio Broadcast: Oregon Sports Network
Prediction: UCLA defeats Oregon Ducks 91-82.
It is naive to think a team can go an entire season unbeaten, and as good as the Ducks have looked, UCLA has demonstrated they are a powerhouse in women’s basketball this season.
The Bruins' only loss of the season has come to No. 2 Texas in late November, and the Bruins defeated No. 19 Tennessee 99-77 a week ago. Oregon keeps this one respectable and may even have the lead at points, but the Bruins will be able to dominate the boards and capitalize on second-chance points at home.
Ducks Will Need Big Performances From Star Players
The Ducks will hope that guards Katie Fiso and Elisa Mevius continue their run of good form, and that forward Mia Jacobs can put together double-digit points on the stat sheet once again. Fiso had 23 points on 9/11 shooting from the floor in the Ducks' last game against Oregon State.
The Ducks shot an astonishing 80 percent from beyond the arc in the game against the Beavers, and if they can shoot just half of that against UCLA, they'll put themselves in a good position to be in the game down the stretch.
A big key to the game will be the fundamentals: rebounding and free throws. The Ducks lacked in both departments despite winning against Oregon State. The Beavers out-rebounded the Ducks 25-23, and also shot better from the free-throw line. The Ducks shot just 60 percent from the charity stripe and allowed the Beavers to collect 14 offensive rebounds.
Oregon Will Have To Slow Down High Flying Bruins
The biggest test for Oregon will be slowing down the UCLA offense. The Bruins boast arguably the best offense in the country, and Gabriela Jaquez is a big reason why. Jaquez was 5-6 from beyond the arc in the Bruins' win against Tennessee, and Guard Kiki Rice had 20 points while reeling in 11 rebounds.
The Bruins are also able to get production off the bench. Forward Angela Dugalic put together a performance against Tennessee that included 14 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two assists. This Big Ten showdown will be a great litmus test for the Ducks that will give fans a clearer idea of just how close Oregon is to competing for a national championship.
