Dan Lanning Addresses Explanation For Missed Targeting Call At Penn State
Coach Dan Lanning ultimately saw the No. 2 Oregon Ducks emerge victoriously from a 30-24 double-overtime thriller against the Penn State Nittany Lions in week 5. Despite the win, not everything went the Ducks’ way.
During Oregon’s offensive drive in the first overtime, running back Jayden Limar was knocked down by Penn State’s Amare Campbell, who seemingly led with the crown of his helmet. The officials reviewed the play for targeting and ruled it clean.
No-Call Explanation
Ducks’ fans were upset by the decision to not rule the play targeting, especially considering that it came on third down and nearly resulted in the team losing.
“I don’t know, you guys will have to tell me, I thought that was going to be targeting,” Lanning said after the game. “It looked like it from the field. But we ended up converting a fourth and one.”
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore ran three yards for the first down on fourth down, then threw a two-yard touchdown pass to extend the game.
Lanning revealed the explanation he received about the call during his bye week press conference.
“Basically, it was explained to me is there's a difference in that in college rule and NFL rule, you know, as far as head contact, and I think it's something that will be addressed, hopefully in the future,” Lanning said. “Probably a rule that needs to be reestablished. But again, it's about, was there contact with the crown of the helmet from the defender? And that wasn't necessarily, it didn't happen.”
MORE: Penn State Fans Chanted 'Fire Franklin' As Dan Lanning's Ducks Rose To Occasion
MORE: Why Early Betting Odds for Oregon, Indiana Big Ten Showdown Feel Just Right
MORE: Oregon Freshman Star Outshines Penn State’s ‘Best Running Back Duo’
Lanning Breaks Down Frustration
Lanning discussed more of his thoughts on the no-call earlier in the week when he joined the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. He expressed his frustration during the replay review.
"They didn't play it in the stadium, obviously. They didn't play the replay up top, you know, because everybody in the stadium that would have seen that replay would have been like, 'Oh, he's done,' right? Like, if that's not, I don't know what is,” Lanning said. “All they tell you is, 'We're looking at it up top. We're looking at it up top.'”
“So, it's really frustrating as a coach, and you're like, 'What are they looking at? What do they see?' Because that felt like one that was pretty clear, and I guess it wasn't, you know,” Lanning continued. “You've got to stick to what the rules are, and the rules obviously say that was not targeting."
The coach went on to praise Limar, who picked up a seven-yard reception on the play, putting the Ducks a yard short of the first down. Limar finished the game with 17 yards on seven carries and three receptions for 20 yards.
"Jayden Limar is a beast, man," Lanning said. "To be able to handle that ... Somebody told me it had something to do with a hairline. I saw a meme afterwards on Twitter of, like, a hairline, like, all the way back around his head. I mean, I guess I shouldn't say anything. I don't know. Yeah, I thought it was targeting."