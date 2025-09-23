What Penn State Wide Receiver Kyron Hudson Said About Oregon’s 'Special' Secondary
The Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions will face off on Saturday, Sep. 27 at Beaver Stadium. The game will be broadcast on NBC at 4:30 p.m. PT. ESPN’s College GameDay will be present for this Big Ten showdown between the No. 6 ranked Ducks and No. 3 ranked Nittany Lions.
Penn State wide receiver Kyron Hudson was asked this week about the Oregon secondary and what to expect from this matchup.
Kyron Hudson on Playing Oregon: “They’re Special…Should Be Fun”
Kyron Hudson was asked about the Oregon secondary and he had this to say to reporters.
“They’re special. They’re lengthy, they have speed, they just have a good group of guys,” Hudson said. “Going against a team like this is going to be fun for sure.”
The Oregon secondary has looked very good in 2025. In their last game against Oregon State, they allowed just 80 total passing yards. The lone interception from this unit this season was Peyton Woodyard’s pick-six against Oklahoma State. Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman and Aaron Flowers have racked up a combined 35 tackles for the Ducks’ defense.
In three games this season, Kyron Hudson has hauled in 14 receptions for 156 yards and a receiving touchdown. 2025 is Hudson’s first season with Penn State. He spent the previous four seasons with the USC Trojans before entering the transfer portal. In his time in Los Angeles, Hudson had 72 receptions for 807 yards and eight touchdowns.
Big Ten Championship Rematch
This will be the biggest test that Hudson and Penn State has faced up to this point. The Nittany Lions are 3-0 with wins over the Nevada Wolfpack, FIU Panthers, and Villanova Wildcats. They are yet to play a Big Ten conference game.
This will also be Oregon’s biggest game to date. The Ducks have cruised to a 4-0 start with blowout wins over the Montana State Bobcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Northwestern Wildcats, and Oregon State Beavers. They will will to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten conference play with a win.
Oregon and Penn State last played each other in the 2024 Big Ten championship game. It was a fairly close game, with the Ducks keeping themselves at an arm’s length away from the Nittany Lions, eventually winning by a final score of 45-37. This victory capped off an undefeated regular season for Oregon in their first year as a member of the Big Ten conference.
Both teams earned a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff; Oregon ranked No. 1 and Penn State No. 6. After their bye week, the Ducks lost their quarterfinal game to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Penn State won their first two games before losing in the semifinals to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Penn State is running it back this season with quarterback Drew Allar while Oregon has been rolling with Dante Moore in his first season starting in Eugene. Penn State gets their chance to avenge their Big Ten title defeat in front of their white-out home crowd.