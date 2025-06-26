Ducks Digest

Big Ten Football Stadiums Capacity Ranked: Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium in Eugene seats 54,000 fans, but that capacity is dwarfed by some of the other stadiums in the Big Ten, like the Ohio State Buckeyes' Ohio State, Penn State Nittany Lion's Beaver Stadium, and Michigan Wolverines' Michigan Stadium.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field veer their game against Illinois at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Saturday, Oct 26, 2024.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field veer their game against Illinois at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Saturday, Oct 26, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last season, history was made on Oct. 12, 2024, as the Oregon Ducks set an Autzen Stadium attendance record of 60,129 in the 31-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. That was the third time in the stadium's history that the crowd exceeded 60,000 (Oct. 15, 2011 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils was 60,055 and Nov. 6, 2010 vs. Washington Huskies was 60,017).

As the Ducks prepare for their second season in the Big Ten Conference, take a look at the sizes of the other members' stadiums across the conference from largest to smallest capacity. Note that these numbers don't include standing room.

The Big House would normally be teeming with fans for one of the biggest rivalries in Big Ten football
The Big House would normally be teeming with fans for one of the biggest rivalries in Big Ten football, but instead, an empty Michigan Stadium dotted with cardboard cutouts greets players before the Michigan State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 31, 2020. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1: Michigan Wolverines - Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan (107,601)

No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions - Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania (106,572)

No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes - Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio (102,780)

No. 4: UCLA Bruins - Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California (92,542)

No. 5: Nebraska Cornhuskers - Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, California (90,000)

No. 6: USC Trojans - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California (77,500)

No. 7: Wisconsin Badgers - Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin (75,822)

No. 8: Michigan State Spartans - Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan (75,005)

No. 9: Washington Huskies - Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington (70,083)

No. 10: Iowa Hawkeyes - Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa (69,250)

Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital
Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children’s Hospital during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress-The Des Moines Register / Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 11: Purdue Boilermakers - Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana (61,441)

No. 12: Illinois Fighting Illini - Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois (60,670)

No. 13: Oregon Ducks - Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon (54,000)

No. 14: Indiana Hoosiers - Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana (52,626)

No. 15: Rutgers Scarlet Knights - SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey (52,454)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates after a rushing touchdown during the second half
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates after a rushing touchdown during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No. 16: Maryland Terrapins - SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland (51,802)

No. 17: Minnesota Golden Gophers - Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota (50,805)

No. 18: Northwestern Wildcats - Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois (47,130 in 2025; 35,000 in 2026 after renovations)

Autzen Stadium was renovated back in 2002 through a $90 million project to expand upon the concourse areas. The previous seating capacity was at 41,698.

Of course, Oregon has already had plenty of experiences playing against USC, UCLA, and Washington on the road during their time together in the Pac-12 Conference. During the 2024 campaign, the Ducks made Big Ten Conference regular season road trips to UCLA (34-13 win), Purdue (35-0 win), Michigan (38-17 win), and Wisconsin (16-13 win).

The 2025 away schedule will consist of road games at Northwestern on Sept. 13 on FOX at 9 a.m. PT, Penn State on Sept. 27 on NBC at 4:30 p.m. PT, Rutgers on Oct. 18 at either 3:30 p.m. PT or 4 p.m. PT, Iowa on Nov. 8 (time to be determined), and Washington on Nov. 29 (time to be determined).

