Big Ten Football Stadiums Capacity Ranked: Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon Ducks
Last season, history was made on Oct. 12, 2024, as the Oregon Ducks set an Autzen Stadium attendance record of 60,129 in the 31-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. That was the third time in the stadium's history that the crowd exceeded 60,000 (Oct. 15, 2011 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils was 60,055 and Nov. 6, 2010 vs. Washington Huskies was 60,017).
As the Ducks prepare for their second season in the Big Ten Conference, take a look at the sizes of the other members' stadiums across the conference from largest to smallest capacity. Note that these numbers don't include standing room.
No. 1: Michigan Wolverines - Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan (107,601)
No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions - Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania (106,572)
No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes - Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio (102,780)
No. 4: UCLA Bruins - Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California (92,542)
No. 5: Nebraska Cornhuskers - Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, California (90,000)
No. 6: USC Trojans - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California (77,500)
No. 7: Wisconsin Badgers - Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin (75,822)
No. 8: Michigan State Spartans - Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan (75,005)
No. 9: Washington Huskies - Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington (70,083)
No. 10: Iowa Hawkeyes - Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa (69,250)
No. 11: Purdue Boilermakers - Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana (61,441)
No. 12: Illinois Fighting Illini - Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois (60,670)
No. 13: Oregon Ducks - Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon (54,000)
No. 14: Indiana Hoosiers - Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana (52,626)
No. 15: Rutgers Scarlet Knights - SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey (52,454)
No. 16: Maryland Terrapins - SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland (51,802)
No. 17: Minnesota Golden Gophers - Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota (50,805)
No. 18: Northwestern Wildcats - Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois (47,130 in 2025; 35,000 in 2026 after renovations)
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Richard Wesley Commits To Texas Longhorns, Former Oregon Ducks Pledge
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruiting Target Immanuel Iheanacho Moving Commitment Date?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions Ticket Prices Soaring
Autzen Stadium was renovated back in 2002 through a $90 million project to expand upon the concourse areas. The previous seating capacity was at 41,698.
Of course, Oregon has already had plenty of experiences playing against USC, UCLA, and Washington on the road during their time together in the Pac-12 Conference. During the 2024 campaign, the Ducks made Big Ten Conference regular season road trips to UCLA (34-13 win), Purdue (35-0 win), Michigan (38-17 win), and Wisconsin (16-13 win).
The 2025 away schedule will consist of road games at Northwestern on Sept. 13 on FOX at 9 a.m. PT, Penn State on Sept. 27 on NBC at 4:30 p.m. PT, Rutgers on Oct. 18 at either 3:30 p.m. PT or 4 p.m. PT, Iowa on Nov. 8 (time to be determined), and Washington on Nov. 29 (time to be determined).