2026 NFL Draft Projection: Oregon Ducks With 4 First Round Picks?
The Oregon Ducks had 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and set a program record, but another record is at risk in 2026.
An early projection for the 2026 NFL Draft by USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has four Oregon Ducks being chosen in the first round: EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, offensive lineman Isaiah World, wide receiver Evan Stewart, and safety Dillon Thieneman. According to CBS Sports' Josh Edwards and his early mock draft, the Ducks will have three players off the board by the end of the first round: Stewart, Uiagalelei, and Thieneman.
Either way, both projections have an Oregon program record for first-round picks. Currently the most Ducks taken in the first round of a single draft is two, which has happened four times before: 1972, 2013, 2015, and 2025. Most recently, Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was drafted No. 21 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. was drafted No. 29 overall by the Washington Commanders.
In 2015 it was Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (No. 2, Tennessee Titans) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (No. 17, San Francisco 49ers). 2013 saw defensive lineman Dion Jordan (No. 3, Miami Dolphins) and offensive lineman Kyle Long (No. 20, Chicago Bears) drafted, and 1972 had wide receiver Ahmad Rashaad (No. 4, St. Louis Cardinals) and offensive tackle Tom Drougas (No. 22, Baltimore Colts).
Under the leadership of Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks are consistently putting more players into the NFL. Some are transfers and others are high school recruits, but the development from Lanning and his staff is hard to deny.
According to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, Oregon receiver Evan Stewart will be the first Duck selected with the 18th overall pick by the Denver Broncos. Stewart never overlapped with current Broncos and former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, but the two could be a dynamic duo in the NFL. USA Today has Stewart going to the Arizona Cardinals with the 16th overall pick.
Another potential first-rounder is Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei. An elite athlete at a premium position for NFL defenses, Uiagalelei is projected to be drafted as high as No. 15. CBS Sports has Uiagalelel landing with the Detroit Lions at pick No. 28, pairing him up with former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive line.
"he younger brother of D.J. Uiagalelei has been impactful since arriving in Eugene," wrote Edwards in his draft projection. "The 6-foot-5, 270-pound pass rusher recorded 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and even one interception last season alone. Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell and Derrick Harmon are gone from that Ducks defensive line. The future lies in the hands of talented prospects like defensive tackle Bear Alexander and Uiagalelei."
In addition to Stewart, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman is featured in both mock drafts by USA Today and CBS Sports, and they both project Thieneman to land with the Buffalo Bills. He transferred to the Ducks after beginning his college career with the Ducks, and he was widely considered one of the top transfer portal prospects in the nation.
Buffalo used their first five picks on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it looks as though they might be interested in adding another elite defender in Thieneman in 2026.
Lastly, Ducks offensive lineman Isaiah World is considered to have first-round potential. Like Thieneman, World was one of the top transfer portal players available after leaving Nevada, and he is expected to play one season in Oregon. USA Today has World as the highest Duck being drafted, at No. 13 to the San Francisco 49ers.
"Replacing Trent Williams is a nearly impossible proposition, not only for San Francisco but also the player tasked with taking over for the 11-time Pro Bowl selection. But a 49ers team in transition has to take on the task, and the 6-8, 303-pound World – who transferred from Nevada this offseason – has the rare blend of size, strength and athleticism that's worth gambling on," wrote Middlehurst-Schwartz