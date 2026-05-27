Oregon Ducks Hosting Multiple Blue Chip Defensive Recruits For Visits

It's not a secret that the Oregon Ducks are known for having an electric offense.

However, the defense is gaining ground as it dominates in Eugene under coach Dan Lanning. In the 2027 recruiting cycle, as the spring period transitions into the summer, it's clear that Lanning and first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton are looking to make sure the future secondary group, as well as the linebacker room, is in the correct position to be successful.

Oregon Ducks recruiting Jalen Brewster Tony Tuioti Texas Tech Red Raiders commitment flip texas Chris Hampton SMU visit | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

The newest headlining commit in that department is defensive back Malakai Taufoou from San Mateo, California, who chose Oregon over the likes of the California Golden Bears, Washington Huskies, BYU Cougars, and Penn State Nittany Lions on May 23. The four-star announced on social media he will take his official visit to Eugene starting on Friday, May 29.

More Oregon Defensive Four-Star Recruiting Targets

After Taufoou, Lanning and his staff still have three additional blue chip targets on the defensive side of the ball that could be joining alongside him in the 2027 recruiting class. There are three recruits below that posted on their social media that they will be in Eugene, Oregon, on May 29, along with Taufoou, for their own official visits together.

What is unique about these recruits is many have ties to the Ducks program already.

4-star safety Junior Tu'upo from Alabaster, Alabama, has narrowed his final five college choices to the Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, per Rivals' Chad Simmons. He attends Thompson High School, the same institution as four-star defensive lineman and Oregon commit Cameron Pritchett.

2027 four-star defensive back Malakai Taufoou from Junipero Serra in San Mateo, California, at Serra-De La Salle Football Showcase inside Brady Family Stadium. | @a_cravalho via X

4-star linebacker Toa Satele from Mililani, Hawaii, will decide between Oregon, the California Golden Bears, Texas Longhorns, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett. The 6-3, 200-pounder hails from the same high school in Mililani that produced the great Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

5-star EDGE KJ Green from Stephensen in Stone Mountain, Georgia, checked out the nearby Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia, back on May 15, according to his social media. He continues to have a busy upcoming recruiting schedule with trips across SEC country. Could he be Oregon's first 5-star commit in the 2027 class?

Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on June 19

South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina, on June 12

LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 5

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during the spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class

Per Rivals, the Ducks' future 2027 class ranks No. 9 amongst college football's top programs and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 5 USC Trojans.

Oregon's 2027 class has 13 verbal commits to the Pacific Northwest powerhouse, headlined by four-star quarterback Will Mencl under center:

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Four-star inside offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, Kansas)

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

Four-star safety Malakai Taufoou (San Mateo, California)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Key Offensive Recruiting Target to Support Will Mencl

The Ducks recently got good news regarding a 5-star recruit. Oregon has yet to secure a commitment from a 5-star yet in the 2027 class.

Landon Williams-Callis, a five-star running back from Randle in Richmond, Texas, has listed the Ducks in his top-10 potential destinations, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett. The 2027 talent is ranked as No. 3 overall prospect at his position after rushing for 7,554 yards and 133 touchdowns in his first three high school seasons.

Williams-Callis could grow in the backfield, along with the guidance of Mencl, over the years inside Autzen Stadium. The future offensive firepower would be in capable hands with those two leading the charge.

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