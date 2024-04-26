Oregon Ducks Defensive Lineman Jamaree Caldwell: A Disruptive, Rising Star
The Oregon Ducks’ stifling defense held seven opponents to less than 10 points last season. How will they replace the NFL-bound Brandon Dorlus, who lead the team with five sacks and added 25 tackles? What about the impact of losing veterans Casey Rogers and Popo Aumavae?
Enter former Houston star, Jamaree Caldwell, who Coach Dan Lanning landed via transfer portal to help solidify the trenches. Expectations are high for the veteran Caldwell to make an instant impact. Oregon's spring football game on Saturday will be the first time Caldwell suits up in a Duck uniform.
Experience
While at Houston, the 6-foot-1, 325-pounder mostly played the two interior tackle positions, but also was effective when shifted to the left side of the defensive line. During his two years and 20 games at Houston, he recorded 39 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. The redshirt junior has one season left of eligibility.
Strengths
Per 247Sports’ transfer-portal rankings, Caldwell is the No. 17 overall prospect and the No. 2 DL prospect in the nation. 2023 An All-Big-12 selection last year, Caldwell finished tied for the league lead with 6.5 sacks.
He is a disruptor and the Ducks hope his experience can help the younger defensive lineman step into bigger roles.
Quotable
During Oregon’s spring practices, coach Lanning raved about what Caldwell brings to the table.
"Explosive power and speed really for his size," Lanning said. "He's a dominant guy that ends up in the backfield a lot of times which is gonna create havoc for the opposing team. Excited to see what he brings."
Defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, Tosh Lupoi, echoes coach Lanning’s thoughts on Caldwell. "I'm excited to have him,” said Lupoi. “He's definitely a size, speed combo individual, who can be effective both rushing the passer and stopping the run.”
After his two years in Houston, Caldwell is ready to take the next step as the Ducks prepare to take on the Big Ten. All indications point to a break-out season for this rising star.