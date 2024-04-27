NFL Draft 2024 Best Available: Troy Franklin, Brandon Dorlus Still On Board
Day Two of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and former Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin and defensive end Brandon Dorlus remain on the board.
A projected round 2-3 draft selection, Franklin will set at the top of many 'best available' draft boards as the 4th round begins on Saturday, April 27th.
Of course a shock or disappointment, important to remember that 'Mr. Irrelevant' quarterback Brock Purdy is the reigning NFC Champion with the San Francisco 49ers.
Oregon football has had two former players selected so far in the draft: Jackson Powers-Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 44 and quarterback Bo Nix went No. 12 overall to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.
Franklin has elite speed and is Oregon's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (25) and tied for the most 100-yard receiving games (11). At Oregon, Franklin recorded a catch in 30 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the school's history.
The pro comparison made by NFL.com for Troy Franklin was Chris Olave, the standout receiver selected No. 11 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
There was a generous sentiment that Dorlus should have gotten more buzz during the NFL draft process.
The 6-foot-3, 283-pound Dorlus ran the 40 in a killer 4.85 seconds at the NFL Combine. His time was second among DL only to Florida State's Branden Fiske.
More Ducks hoping to becoming ProDucks include: cornerback Khyree Jackson, running back Bucky Irving and safety Evan Williams.
The fourth through seventh rounds will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 27.