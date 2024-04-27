[WATCH] Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders Draft Call: 'I'm Going To Whoop Some Ass For You'
With his family and friends surrounding him, former Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson got the NFL Draft call from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders drafted Powers-Johnson No. 44-overall, making "JPJ" the highest-drafted center in Oregon history.
"Thank you so much," Jackson Powers-Johnson said on the call, in a video posted by GOAT Farm Sports. "How are we doing coach?.... I'm going to whoop some ass for you, I swear."
Powers-Johnson is the second Duck drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, after quarterback Bo Nix went No. 12 overall to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.
Powers-Johnson anchored an Oregon offensive line that led the nation with just five sacks allowed in 2023. He led all FBS centers in overall (84.3) and run-blocking (85.2) grade by Pro Football Focus in 2023, while ranking second in pass-blocking grade (90.6). He allowed just one pressure and zero sacks in 471 pass-blocking opportunities.
The Raiders filled their need to solidify their offensive line with the versatile Powers-Johnson. Although the Raiders re-signed center Andre James, who has been with the team for five years, this offseason, Powers-Johnson has experience at guard.
In an exclusive interview with DucksDigest's Bri Amaranthus after the NFL Combine, he said that no matter what position he is tasked with playing in the NFL, his "violent" approach will help him be successful.
"I play violently and I think that translates to the league really well," Powers-Johnson said.
“JPJ” set milestones as the first Duck and Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best center. His accomplishments include being named a unanimous All-American, with first-team honors from the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Sporting News, and Walter Camp.