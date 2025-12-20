Jaguars vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16 (Harvey to Score)
The Denver Broncos are looking to make it a dozen wins in a row when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
The Jaguars are on a winning streak of their own, rattling off five straight wins following a 1-3 stretch.
Both teams are capable of putting points on the board, and we have a high total at 47.5 in this Week 16 matchup.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Jaguars vs. Broncos on Sunday, December 21.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Troy Franklin OVER 2.5 Receptions (-162)
- RJ Harvey UNDER 71.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-115)
- RJ Harvey Anytime Touchdown (-125)
Troy Franklin OVER 2.5 Receptions (-162)
Troy Franklin has been a constant in the Broncos' offense all year long. While he won’t put up the numbers of a Courtland Sutton, every team needs a guy like Franklin to take care of business in his role.
Franklin has 57 catches on 94 targets this season for 626 yards. That’s an average of just over four receptions per game, and he’s gone over 2.5 catches in most of his contests this season.
The second-year receiver has 3+ catches in all but two games this year, including 4+ in eight games. He’s gone over 2.5 receptions in two straight games and 10 of his last 11.
We’re paying some juice here at -162, but this is a safe enough bet in Denver.
RJ Harvey UNDER 71.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-115)
The Jaguars boast the best rushing defense in the league with just 86.3 yards allowed per contest, and their 222.2 passing yards allowed isn’t too shabby either. That’s bad news for Broncos running back RJ Harvey, who has already struggled to pick up yardage in recent weeks.
The rookie running back was held to 65 yards last week against the Packers, and has only gone over this number once in his last 10 games – and twice this season. That was against the lowly Raiders two weeks ago, and the Bengals at home in Week 4 when he had 58 rushing yards and 40 receiving.
Look for the Jaguars to keep Harvey quiet on Sunday afternoon.
RJ Harvey Anytime Touchdown (-125)
While I expect the Jaguars to keep Harvey in check, he’s still one of their go-to guys in the red zone. He’s scored four touchdowns in the last three weeks to bring him up to six on the season – all in his last seven games.
The Jaguars have allowed a running back to score in each of their last two games and three of their last four.
Harvey leads the Broncos with 31 red-zone touches (plus targets), and it isn’t particularly close. I’ll take him to score again this week at -125.
