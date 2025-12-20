Biggest Cause for Concern for Oregon Ducks vs. James Madison Dukes
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are favored by 20.5 points over the No. 12 James Madison Dukes ahead of Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but legendary Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington is not taking James Madison lightly.
In an appearance on the sports podcast "Pardon My Take," Harrington talked about why Oregon fans could be concerned about the Ducks.
"Why? Because we’ve seen Appalachian State beat Michigan. Look, this is the worst possible matchup in one sense, if you’re an Oregon fan. Because we played Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl a couple years ago, and they tried to bring it up like it was going to be a big matchup and it was over by the start of the second quarter," said Harrington. "But there’s always that thing in the back of your mind. So you get lulled, ‘Oh this is just going to be another walk in the park.'"
While an underdog can certainly catch teams off guard, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is expected to have his team prepared. Moreover, the Ducks' players are already aware of the stakes of the CFP, no matter the opponent.
Some have pointed to James Madison's effective run offense as a potential threat against Oregon's defense, but the Ducks could force the Dukes into being one-dimensional if James Madison is unable to throw the ball. Oregon ranks No. 3 in average passing yards allowed (144.3 yards per game), but running the ball against the Ducks is not much easier. Oregon's run defense ranks No. 20 in the country with 107.3 yards per game allowed.
On offense, Ducks wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart are all questionable heading into Saturday's matchup, and their status has remained unclear throughout the week. On Friday, Stewart was downgraded to doubtful.
On the other side, James Madison's rushing offense ranks No. 5 in the nation, averaging 245.8 yards per game on the ground. The Dukes average around 5.5 yards per carry, making the battle of the trenches one of the key matchups on Saturday.
The Ducks have the benefit of NFL talent on both the offensive and defensive lines, but Harrington was quick to credit James Madison and the Dukes' season under coach Bob Chesney.
"There’s a reason they made it to the playoff. Are they the best team in college football right now, no they’re not. But they’re there. It’s not like you’re playing some bottom of the barrel team that doesn’t deserve to be there. They won 12 football games this year," said Harrington.
"It could happen. is it going to happen? Probably not, but it could, which is enough to make me nervous," Harrington concluded.
