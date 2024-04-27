Bo Nix Teases Exclusive Journey To NFL: How To Watch New DocuSeries
Quarterback Bo Nix is the star of a new docuseries, that will premiere on May 1st at 8pm ET.
The series promises for an inside look into Nix's journey from being benched at Auburn, to star quarterback at Oregon, the most-accurate passer in college football history and now, the newest member of the Denver Broncos.
Nix released the official trailer of "Grit & Glory: Journey To The Draft” on Bolt Tv.
From the trailer, it appears that Bo Nix, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Nix's family will have have a major role in the docuseries. Will adopted brother and current Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson make an appearance?
In the trailer, a voice that sounds like Nix's mom reveals that as a child, Bo's goals was not to make the NFL, but instead to be the quarterback of the Auburn Tigers and to play Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
"Sometimes the best in store for you, is not always what you think," says Bo Nix in the trailer.
After facing intense scrutiny at Auburn, Nix transferred to Oregon, seeking a fresh start. He experienced a significant resurgence. Over 12 games, he threw for an impressive 3,384 yards and 27 touchdowns, with a completion rate of 71.4 percent. His running game remained strong, with 507 yards on 87 carries.
"The way that he steps in the building early in the morning, to the time he spends late at night.. Him being a coach on the field for us has really been a difference in our success," A voice that sounds like Lanning said on the premiere.
Lanning traveled to Alabama to be with Nix during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday. When Nix got the draft call from the Broncos, coach Lanning beams in the background as Nix celebrates with his family. The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. It's the first time ever Broncos coach Sean Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft in his career.
The Russell Willson era is over in the mile high city and the Bo Nix Era is just beginning.
"Always train harder. There is something that you can do better." said Nix in the premiere.
