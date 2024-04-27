Bo Nix, Troy Franklin Facetime Call: Denver Broncos 'Got A Steal And Don't Know It Yet'
The stong connection between former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin advances to the NFL, as the Denver Broncos drafted both Nix and Franklin in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nix facetime'd Franklin, as soon as the Broncos selected the receiver in the fourth round:
"Let's go brother!" Nix screamed in delight "You're a Bronco! Man, I am so excited! That couldn't have worked out more perfect."
"They got a steal and they don't even know it yet. You've got your quarterback. I'm excited for you and I'm excited for us. We are going to have a good time," Nix said.
On the facetime call, Franklin describes some of the stress of not getting selected until day three of the NFL Draft.
"I'm feeling good now bro. Yesterday, I was like, oh my gosh this is not happening. I just need my foot in there and it's over now! It's good!" said Franklin.
It's a good situation for both Nix and Franklin to arrive in Denver with a familiar friend on the team.
Not to mention, the on field connection could help the Broncos get back to the NFL playoffs with coach Sean Payton.
When Nix got the draft call from Broncos Coach Sean Payton in the first round of the NFL Draft, Nix asked, "You want to win a Super Bowl?"
Named a first-team All-Pac-12 and a consensus second-team All-American, Franklin was the primary target for Bo Nix, the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist.
In 2023, Franklin set several single-season Oregon football records, including 1,383 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, and eight 100-yard receiving games. His 81 receptions were the second-most in Oregon's history for a single season.