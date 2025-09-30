Alabama, Oregon Shake Up National Championship Betting Odds
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are fresh off a massive win over No. 7 Penn State in week five of the 2025 college football season, and with it, their national championship odds have been boosted. Combined with No. 10 Alabama's win over No. 12 Georgia, the national title picture has shifted, according to odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
National Championship Game Odds
+500 Ohio State
+550 Oregon
+750 Alabama
+800 Texas
+800 Penn State
+950 Georgia
+1000 Miami
Ducks Continue To Climb For Oddsmakers After Five Weeks
The Ducks were originally +700 before their road game at Penn State, and after the 30-24 win over the Nittany Lions, the Ducks now sit at +550 to win their first-ever national championship in program history, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Ducks were slated with even longer odds odds entering the season. Now, Oregon trails only the Ohio State Buckeyes in odds to win it all, with the Buckeyes enjoying +500 odds to win the national championship. The +500 odds are lowered from +550 last week after Ohio State's impressive 24-6 win over the Washington Huskies in Seattle.
The Big Ten has flexed its muscles the past two years, winning the national championship in the last two years. Oregon and Ohio State are representing the conference at the top of the betting odds, but Alabama and No. 9 Texas, the SEC's current top contenders, are not far behind.
Alabama went on the road and upset Georgia as the Crimson Tide have seemingly overcome the early loss to Florida State. Will Alabama continue to improve their odds of winning the national title?
MORE: First Look At Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniforms At Penn State Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sheds Tears With Will Stein After Penn State Win
MORE: Penn State Coach James Franklin Addresses Overturned Fumble Call vs. Oregon Ducks
It is interesting to note that Penn State started the season with +700 odds to win it all and has only dropped to +800 after the defeat to Oregon.
The Texas Longhorns, who were the preseason favorite to win the national championship with +500 odds, are now tied with the Nittany Lions at +800.
The Ducks will have a bye before welcoming the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers to Eugene. Indiana currently is tabbed with +4000 odds to win the national championship per DraftKings, but the real story in the matchup could be the Heisman Trophy race between Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Exciting Slate of College Football Ahead
The next big shakeup for the college football national championship odds could happen on Oct. 11. Oregon will host Indiana, Texas will travel to play No. 5 Oklahoma, and the current favorite No. 1 Ohio State will go on the road to Illinois, who is coming off a big win over USC.
The Ducks' next big boost to their odds after the Indiana game could be a while. Unless Ohio State loses, the Ducks won't play a team with serious odds to win the national championship until Nov. 22, when they host USC in Autzen Stadium.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.