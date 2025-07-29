5-Star Recruit Committing Soon: Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Texas A&M Target
Five-star EDGE recruit Anthony "Tank" Jones recently revealed that he plans on committing "soon." The elite prospect is one of the top uncommitted recruits remaining in the class of 2026, and he is set to decide between the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, and Texas A&M Aggies.
"I got my commitment coming up soon, so I've just been day by day just grinding. Keeping my head down, staying humble," Jones said in an appearance on a radio show in Mobile, Alabama, Sports Talk 99.5.
When asked what "soon" meant, the elite recruit clarified his statement a little, but Jones did not reveal a specific date.
"Probably this week or next week," he said.
Jones revealed his top-three of Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M on July 3, and it appears as though he is ready to end his recruiting process. Which school is the favorite to land Jones?
Anthony Jones' Final Three
Alabama
Based off of distance alone, the Oregon Ducks have an uphill climb in recruiting Jones out of Mobile, Alabama. The Crimson Tide are the hometown team, and Alabama is building an elite recruiting class in 2026. Currently, Alabama has five five-star prospects committed, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings:
- EDGE Xavier Griffin
- Wide receiver Cederian Morgan
- Cornerback Joren Edmonds
- Safety Jireh Edwards
- Running back Ezavier Crowell
Will Jones be the sixth five-star recruit to join the Crimson Tide?
Oregon
The Ducks found some recruiting momentum over the summer, landing commitments from five-star safety Jett Washington as well as five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. Oregon also landed four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver and four-star athlete Jalen Lott.
However, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff have yet to land a truly elite recruit like Jones along the defensive line. Oregon had a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, but he flipped his decision to USC.
Lanning and Oregon's recruiting class has one of the highest average rating per commit, and adding Jones would only increase that average.
Texas A&M
While Alabama has an elite recruiting class, Texas A&M's group of commits is ranked higher than the Crimson Tide's on both Rivals and 247Sports. The Aggies' class is headlined by five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, four-star running back KJ Edwards, four-star cornerback Victor Singleton, and four-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright.
Both Texas A&M and Alabama have already built deep recruiting classes, each with over 20 commits, but seemingly every program in the country was interested Jones, a five-star recruit at a premium position.
In the spring, Jones took official visits with the Miami Hurricanes and Auburn Tigers, but after visiting Texas A&M, Oregon, and Alabama over the summer, he announced those programs has his final three.
Anthony "Tank" Jones Recruiting Profile
According to 247Sports and Rivals, Anthony "Tank" Jones is a top-25 recruit in the class of 2026. The five-star defensive line prospect is ranked as high as No. 18 overall in the 247Sports Composite. In the same rankings, he is the No. 4 EDGE prospect and No. 1 recruit from the state of Alabama.
Throughout his recruitment, Jones has consistently been one of the top-ranked prospects in the class of 2026.
Now, he is one of the few top recruits that remain uncommitted. Some thought the five-star might wait until the fall to make his decision, but Jones seems ready to commit sooner than expected.