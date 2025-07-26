Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Commitment
With all eyes on the Oregon Ducks’ 2025 season preparation and 2026 recruiting class, coach Dan Lanning is slowly starting to put together a top 2027 recruiting class in the nation.
Lanning landed the program’s second commit in the class of 2027 on Thursday with five-star wide receiver recruit Kesean Bowman. Oregon currently ranks in the top 10 in both 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes, with the Ducks holding 15 verbal commitments from the 2026 cycle.
Ohio State joins Oregon as the only other Big Ten program in the 2027 top 10 rankings, sitting at No. 6. Sacramento State has seven commits overall to lead the way, while the other schools in the top 10 don’t have more than four commitments.
2027 Top 10 Rankings
1. Sacramento State
2. Penn State
3. Miami
4. Syracuse
5. Florida State
6. Ohio State
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. Georgia
10. Georgia
Oregon Lands 2027 Five-Star
The 6-1, 175-pound receiver Bowman chose Oregon over the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers. He took an unofficial visit to Eugene back on May 31 and made unofficial visits to North Carolina and Tennessee.
Bowman comes off his sophomore season of high school football, where he caught 56 passes for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns for Brentwood Academy. He’s played snaps at cornerback and competes in track and field in the 100 meters.
The receiver is rated as the No. 6 receiver and No. 36 player nationally by 247Sports Composite. He’s the first five-star commitment in the 2027 class. The Ducks currently have three five-star commitments in the 2026 class.
Cameron Pritchett Commits To Oregon
Pritchett, a four-star edge rusher, is Oregon’s first defensive commitment of the 2027 cycle.
An Alabama athlete, Pritchett is No. 8 in his state and No. 249 nationally, according to 247Sports Composite. The Ducks’ offered the 6-3 edge on May 7 and he committed on June 2. The Buckeyes, Baylor, USC, Georgia, LSU and Notre Dame were among the other programs to offer Pritchett.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Commitment From Five-Star Receiver Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Cut Plans Revealed
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Blown Away By 'Unbelievable' Offensive Playmaker
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Ohio State's Ryan Day’s Suicide Awareness, Adversity
The edge spoke to On3’s Chad Simmons following his visit and commitment about how impressed he was by Lanning’s staff, including defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and how he immediately felt connected to the program.
“I didn’t expect to commit before the visit, but I prayed on it, and Oregon is a great fit for me,” Pritchett told Simmons. “It’s a great program in a great conference, and being around great players made Oregon a great place for me.”
With still a couple of years left of high school football, both Bowman and Pritchett have plenty of opportunities to boost their current ratings, as well as Oregon’s class rankings.
Prince Tavizon Reclassifies
The four-star edge Tavizon was Lanning’s first commit in the 2027 class, declaring just a day before Pritchett. Tavizon reclassified at the beginning of July to the 2026 class, however.
The edge carries a strong 6-3, 240-pound frame. Several scouts have noted that he’s college ready in terms of his power and build. As a sophomore for Lincoln High School in San Diego, California, Tavizon totaled 90 tackles, including 15 for a loss, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Tavizon became the second edge rusher for the 2026 class, joining three-star Dutch Horisk and bolstering Oregon’s rankings.