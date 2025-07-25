How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far
It's been a big week for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Not only was the former Oregon Duck named No. 64 out of the top 100 players in the league by the NFL itself, he's also shining in his second NFL Training Camp.
Though Broncos fans will get a glimpse at this years' team starting Friday at a practice open to fans, Thursday's practice was solely open to the media, with media members posting their analysis about the team, while offensive guard Quinn Meinerz and safety Talanoa Hufanga talked in media availabilities.
Hufanga in particular highlighted Nix's arm strength, something the rookie was applauded for during his debut season in which the rookie quarterback took Denver to their first post season appearance in nearly nine years.
"First and foremost I think he's just a smart player," Hufanga said. "But then it's like you get on the field and you see how accurate he is, what kind of arm he has. I think that - especially the first day of OTA's that first ball was over everybody's head. And I was like 'wow'. You have to account for those kind of things. Not every game in the NFL are you going to play a Quarterback that can launch it that far."
According to the Mile High Report, Nix has been incredibly accurate during these first two days back with 7-on-7 drills.
Potentially, why Nix's passes may have some extra power behind them this year, is because of the quarterback's conditioning off the field. A few media members privy to Denver's' minicamps earlier this summer did highlight Nix's increased muscle mass, which Nix attributed to properly resting and building back from a back injury he sustained last season against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“It’s just a lot of kind of winding down and building the body back right,” Nix said during Broncos OTAs. “That doesn’t even mean fixing things that are hurt. It means giving your legs a rest and not running every day. It’s giving your shoulder a rest and not throwing every day. I didn’t throw a football for a while, but I was doing a lot of shoulder care and arm care and doing some rotational work that was kind of replacing throwing."
Entering his second season, Nix has expressed his desire to improve execution in critical situations like third downs and redzone play. However, the second-year starter is trending upwards after making a league-high 904 yards and eight touchdown passes while running, so he's got a good starting place to bounce off from in terms of handling high intensity situations.
According to a report from ESPN, Nix spent a portion of a week during the offseason in San Diego being mentored by former New Orleans Saints legendary quarterback, Drew Brees.
"Look, [Nix] is someone who works his tail off, wants to improve," Payton said on Wednesday during a training camp media availability. " And he's gone and visited Brees for four or five days. ... There's a lot he wants to absorb in a fast period of time, and that's a great thing for a young player like that."