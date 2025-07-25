Ducks Digest

How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is wowing his teammates with his arm strength at NFL Training Camp. How did Nix perform so far in his second camp? Nix and coach Sean Payton look to make noise in the tough AFC West this season, with NFL playoff goals.

Ally Osborne

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
It's been a big week for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Not only was the former Oregon Duck named No. 64 out of the top 100 players in the league by the NFL itself, he's also shining in his second NFL Training Camp.

Though Broncos fans will get a glimpse at this years' team starting Friday at a practice open to fans, Thursday's practice was solely open to the media, with media members posting their analysis about the team, while offensive guard Quinn Meinerz and safety Talanoa Hufanga talked in media availabilities.

Hufanga in particular highlighted Nix's arm strength, something the rookie was applauded for during his debut season in which the rookie quarterback took Denver to their first post season appearance in nearly nine years.

Jul 23, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credi
Jul 23, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"First and foremost I think he's just a smart player," Hufanga said. "But then it's like you get on the field and you see how accurate he is, what kind of arm he has. I think that - especially the first day of OTA's that first ball was over everybody's head. And I was like 'wow'. You have to account for those kind of things. Not every game in the NFL are you going to play a Quarterback that can launch it that far."

According to the Mile High Report, Nix has been incredibly accurate during these first two days back with 7-on-7 drills.

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Gr
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Potentially, why Nix's passes may have some extra power behind them this year, is because of the quarterback's conditioning off the field. A few media members privy to Denver's' minicamps earlier this summer did highlight Nix's increased muscle mass, which Nix attributed to properly resting and building back from a back injury he sustained last season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s just a lot of kind of winding down and building the body back right,” Nix said during Broncos OTAs. “That doesn’t even mean fixing things that are hurt. It means giving your legs a rest and not running every day. It’s giving your shoulder a rest and not throwing every day. I didn’t throw a football for a while, but I was doing a lot of shoulder care and arm care and doing some rotational work that was kind of replacing throwing."

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Ben
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering his second season, Nix has expressed his desire to improve execution in critical situations like third downs and redzone play. However, the second-year starter is trending upwards after making a league-high 904 yards and eight touchdown passes while running, so he's got a good starting place to bounce off from in terms of handling high intensity situations.

According to a report from ESPN, Nix spent a portion of a week during the offseason in San Diego being mentored by former New Orleans Saints legendary quarterback, Drew Brees.

"Look, [Nix] is someone who works his tail off, wants to improve," Payton said on Wednesday during a training camp media availability. " And he's gone and visited Brees for four or five days. ... There's a lot he wants to absorb in a fast period of time, and that's a great thing for a young player like that."

