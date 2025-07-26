What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Teammates Said About 'Unbelievable' Dakorien Moore
The Oregon Ducks will have a new top receiver in 2025. Former Oregon receiver Tez Johnson is in the NFL, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fellow Duck, Bucky Irving.
However, the Ducks might have a Tez Johnson-doppelganger zooming up and down the field.
Enter true freshman Dakorien Moore, one of Oregon's highest-ever rated recruits, who has a five-star aptitude for learning.
In exclusive interviews with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and tight end Kenyon Sadiq reveal how the crown jewel of Oregon's recruiting class is fitting in... or standing out.
"He wants to be perfect," Lanning told Amaranthus. "He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So I'm excited to see what Dakorien does."
Lanning's enthusiasm for Moore is shared by Ducks fans, who can't wait to see the top-rated receiver recruit in nation star in a Ducks uniform.
The hopes and expectations are ramping for Moore, after the Ducks' top-returning receiver Evan Stewart suffered a possible season-ending knee injury in June. Oregon needs viable options to fill Stewart's void and Moore is a prime candidate.
Ducks veterans are already impressed with Moore after just a few months in Eugene.
"As quick as lightning," Boettcher told Amaranthus. "We were doing seven on, a couple weeks ago and they threw a bubble screen to him and I was going to tag off on him. (He) had almost Tez Johnson-like elusiveness. I was like, 'Holy smokes.'"
That is a massive comparison. Johnson was Oregon's leading receiver for the past two seasons and holds the program record for most receptions in a single season (86).
"Obviously his speed is unbelievable. We were doing flying 40s, and his speed was incredible and his ball skills. So everything under the sun," Boettcher told Amaranthus. "When it comes to elusiveness, speed, and ball skills, it's all there."
Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith burst onto the scene as a true freshman, helping lead Oregon's Big Ten foe to win the College Football Playoff National Championship - Opening the door to many to wonder which freshman phenom will be next?
"Great person," Sadiq told Amaranthus. "A playmaker mentality and capabilities from him. He's doing a great job of just going out there and learning and absorbing as much information as he can."
Will Moore make an impact in year one with the Ducks? Oregon is missing four of its top five receiving threats from last season, so the opportunity is for the taking.
If Moore has similar production in college than he did under the bright lights of Texas high school football, the Ducks have found their next star. At Duncanville High School in Texas, Moore totaled 145 catches and 2983 yards as an upperclassman against the highest level of competition in Texas while also thriving in track and field.
Ducks fans won't have to wait long to cheer Moore on in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks kick off the 2025-26 football season on Aug. 30 against Montana State.