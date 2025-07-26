Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Which Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Won't Be Cut
The Cleveland Browns have four healthy quarterbacks competing for the starting position, including rookie Dillon Gabriel. With four players, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback is competing for more than just a spot on the roster but also the starting job.
In addition to Gabriel, the three other quarterbacks competing in training camp are veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. The odds are that one of the four will be released, but which quarterback remains the question.
The more challenging part of the quarterback room could occur mid-season as well, with veteran Deshaun Watson having the possibility to return from an achilles injury this year. While that is an issue later down the line, the work for Gabriel and his teammates is an uphill battle.
Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Quarterback Depth Chart
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit spoke to The Escapist’s D.J. Siddiqi about the Browns’ quarterback room. Covering both college football and the NFL, Herbstreit has a great deal of knowledge on how tough the business can be. Herbstreit predicted that the Browns have a tough decision ahead, and which quarterback is at risk of being cut.
“If you take Deshaun away, you still have four (quarterbacks),” Herbstreit said. “Most teams keep three. Someone’s going to get cut, and I think it’s going to be based on how things go in camp.”
There are conflicting predictions on which quarterback will start, with many believing a veteran will get the nod. The question is which quarterbacks will remain on the team, and what the depth chart looks like. The Browns are no strangers to changing the starting quarterback, keeping the competition alive throughout the season.
“My guess would be that they got to go with a veteran, with Joe Flacco,” Herbstreit said. “Camp hasn’t even started, and one thing I read, he [Sanders] looks like he should start … My guess would be he makes the team, but he’s more in a developmental role.”
With Herbstreit’s prediction that Flacco or Sanders won't be cut, that leaves Gabriel and Pickett competing for that third spot. Cleveland will likely try to have the one released make the practice squad, but they would have to go through waivers first.
Gabriel’s Chances Of Making Roster
The former Oregon Ducks quarterback was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Being selected two rounds ahead of Sanders does imply Gabriel was the higher priority, but now that the players are on the field practicing, it is up to the former Ducks to control his destiny.
Gabriel had a strong performance throughout minicamp and OTAs and has received high praise from the Browns’ coaching staff. Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees highlighted that Gabriel is a player who does not have to be corrected twice.
After spending six years playing college football, the last of which he led the Ducks to an undefeated regular season, Gabriel has much experience despite being a rookie.
Training camp and preseason games will be a crucial time for Gabriel as the team narrows down the depth chart. The Browns' first preseason game will be on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Cleveland will then have joint practices and a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The preseason games will likely be when the Browns staff will have a better understanding of the depth chart for the quarterback position.