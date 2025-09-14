AP Top 25 Poll Chaos After Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M Pick Up Ranked Wins
Another weekend of college football is in the books, and with upsets to teams like No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 11 South Carolina, and No. 12 Clemson, the AP Top 25 Poll is expected to see a decent amount of movement.
A few teams picked up ranked wins like No. 5 Miami over No. 18 USF, No. 6 Georgia over No. 15 Tennessee, and No. 16 Texas A&M over Notre Dame in three of the biggest games of the weekend.
What will the AP Top 25 Poll look like when it is released on Sunday? In addition to Georgia and Miami, teams like No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Penn State and No. 4 Oregon took care of business on Saturday. While the top of the rankings might not see a ton of shuffling, voters have some interesting decisions to make further down the top-25.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. LSU
4. Penn State
5. Oregon
6. Miami
7. Florida State
8. Texas
9. Illinois
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma
12. Alabama
13. Iowa State
14. Ole Miss
15. Vanderbilt
16. Georgia Tech
17. Utah
18. Texas Tech
19. Indiana
20. Michigan
21. Tennessee
22. Auburn
23. Missouri
24. ASU*
25. Texas A&M
*Arizona State leads Texas State 17-3 in the second quarter at the time of publishing
Weekend Results
No. 18 Texas A&M upset No. 8 Notre Dame at home after the Fighting Irish botched the hold on an extra point attempt in the fourth quarter. The Aggies scored in the final seconds to solidify themselves in the top-25, while the Fighting Irish are at risk of falling out completely at 0-2.
No. 3 LSU survived an upset bid from Florida as Gators quarterback DJ Lagway threw five interceptions in Death Valley. No. 1 Ohio State only led Ohio by four points in the third quarter, but the Buckeyes ended up winning the game 37-9.
No. 2 Penn State beat Villanova at home, and the Nittany Lions now enter their bye week before hosting the No. 4 Oregon Ducks for the annual "white out" in Beaver Stadium on Sept. 27. Before the Ducks can start focusing on the Nittany Lions, Oregon has a matchup with Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 20.
No. 12 Clemson lost to Georgia Tech on a last-second field goal, and the Yellow Jackets can expect to be ranked on Sunday. Can the same be said about the Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney?
No. 17 Ole Miss pulled away from Arkansas in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa State won 24-16 over Arkansas State despite being favorited by 21.5 points by BetMGM before the game.
Biggest Movers
When the AP Poll is released, who will be the biggest movers?
Texas A&M is expected to move up. Will they take Notre Dame's spot?
Will USF fall out of the top-25 after falling to Miami? The Bulls have wins against Boise State and Florida who were ranked at the time, but both teams have fallen out of the AP Poll.
South Carolina lost to Vanderbilt 31-7, and the Gamecocks could drop out of the rankings as a result. South Carolina's two wins are against Virginia Tech, lost to Old Dominion on Saturday, and South Carolina State, an FCS program.
Tennessee is expected to drop from No. 15 after an overtime loss to Georgia, but the Volunteers had a chance at a game-winning field goal to knock off the Bulldogs. Will voters keep Tennessee in the top-25 as a result?
Potential new arrivals to the poll are also at stake with other teams dropping out, like ASU, BYU, and
