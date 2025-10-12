AP Top 25 Poll Chaos After Indiana Beats Oregon, Texas Upsets Oklahoma
Week 7 of the college football was a rather chaotic one with a number of upsets across the country, including the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers beating the No. 3 Oregon Ducks, unranked Texas beating the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, and unranked USC beating the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines.
What will the week 8 edition of the AP Top 25 Poll look like upon its release on Sunday?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Miami
3. Indiana
4. Texas A&M
5. Ole Miss
6. Alabama
7. Texas Tech
8. Georgia
9. LSU
10. Tennessee
11. Oregon
12. Georgia Tech
13. Notre Dame
14. Oklahoma
15. BYU
16. Virginia
17. BYU
18. USC
19. Missouri
20. Memphis
22. Texas
22. South Florida
23. Cincinnati
24. Utah
25. Michigan
Biggest Surprises from Week 8
Will the No. 3 Oregon Ducks fall out of the top-10 after the home loss to No. 7 Indiana? How far will the Hoosiers climb after the statement win in Autzen Stadium?
More ranked teams lost on Saturday, including the No. 25 Florida State Seminoles, the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, and the No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils.
As a result, a couple of new teams like the USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns could enter the top-25 after picking up ranked wins over the weekend.
USC is expected to return to the AP Top 25 Poll after knocking off Michigan as the Trojans look improved after the week 5 loss to Illinois. Will the Wolverines stay ranked after losing to USC in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum?
As for the Fighting Illini, Illinois picked up their second loss of the season to No. 1 Ohio State after being dismanted by No. 7 Indiana. Despite have two losses to two of the top teams in the country, Illinois is at risk of falling out of the rankings.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt missed the Sun Devils' game against Utah, but the ugly loss will most likely drop Arizona State from the top-25. However, the Sun Devils have a clear opportunity to return to the AP Poll with a matchup against No. 9 Texas Tech in week 8.
Upset Scares
No. 8 Alabama survived against No. 14 Missouri on the road as the Crimson Tide continue to surprise after the week 1 loss to No. 25 Florida State. As for the Seminoles, Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his team will most likely fall out of the rankings after losing to unranked Pitt at home.
A number of other teams had some close calls as No. 4 Ole Miss beat Washington State by three points at home. No. 12 Tennessee survived an upset scare against Arkansas, and No. 10 Georgia beat the Auburn Tigers 20-10 with some controversial calls by the officials in the game.
Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Miami
3. Oregon
4. Ole Miss
5. Texas A&M
6. Oklahoma
7. Indiana
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Georgia
11. LSU
12. Tennessee
13. Georgia Tech
14. Missouri
15. Michigan
16. Notre Dame
17. Illinois
18. BYU
19. Virginia
20. Vanderbilt
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. Memphis
24. South Florida
25. Florida State