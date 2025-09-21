Ducks Digest

AP Top 25 Poll Updated After Oklahoma, Indiana's Ranked Wins

In the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the Miami Hurricanes climbed up to No. 2 after beating the Florida Gators. The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners are one spot behind the No. 6 Oregon Ducks who are preparing to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Sep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze (left) speaks with Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables (right) before the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma
Another week of college football is in the books, meaning the AP Top 25 Poll needs some shuffling. A majority of ranked teams won their respective matchups over the weekend as conference play is beginning, but a few ranked matchups stole the spotlight on Saturday.

Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
4. LSU Tigers
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Oklahoma Sooners
8. Florida State Seminoles
9. Texas A&M Aggies
10. Texas Longhorns
11. Indiana Hoosiers
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders
13. Ole Miss Rebels
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
17. Alabama Crimson Tide
18. Vanderbilt Commodores
19. Michigan Wolverines
20. Missouri Tigers
21. USC Trojans
22. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. TCU Horned Frogs
25. BYU Cougars

Weekend Recap

There were not a lot of shocking upsets over the weekend, so fans can expect top teams like Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Texas, to hold their spot in the rankings. However, further down the top-25 could see some re-ordering on Sunday.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 2
Specifically looking at the Ducks - Oregon is 4-0 for the third year in a row and fourth time since 2021. The Ducks extended the nation’s longest active nonconference home winning streak to 37 games with their 41-7 win over Oregon State. Oregon is taking care of business, earning its 35th consecutive win against unranked opponents, improving to 29-0 in such games under coach Dan Lanning.

Then-No. 11 Oklahoma beat then-No. 22 Auburn, and the winning margin could be explained by a controversial touchdown after the Sooners seemingly manipulated the substitution rules to hide a wide receiver near the sidelines, and the officials missed the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

No. 12 Texas Tech ran away from then-No. 16 Utah, and Red Raiders' backup quarterback Will Hammond didn't miss a beat after Texas Tech's starting quarterback Behren Morton took a big hit that knocked him out of the game.

No. 11 Indiana knocked off No. 23 Illinois 63-10, and the Hoosiers are just outside the top-10 as they look to make a consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field after the game against the Oregon S
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Miami
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Florida State
8. Texas
9. Texas A&M
10. Oklahoma
11. Iowa State
12. Ole Miss
13. Alabama
14. Tennessee
15. Texas Tech
16. Indiana
17. Georgia Tech
18. Vanderbilt
19. Michigan
20. Missouri
21. Notre Dame
22. USC
23. BYU
24. USF
25. Memphis

Oregon and Penn State are set to face off on Saturday, Sept. 27, while No. 17 Alabama is traveling to No. 5 Georgia to take on the Bulldogs on the same day.

The USC Trojans continue to climb, now ranked No. 21 after beating the Michigan State Spartans at home. They have an opportunity to make a statement in week 5 against Illinois after the shocking loss to Indiana. Or, will the Fighting Illini come out with a chip on their shoulder?

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against Purdu
Oregon and Penn State will kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

