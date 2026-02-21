Dan Lanning Sends Message to Oregon Five-Star Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are staying busy on the recruiting trail this offseason as the program continues to build its 2027 class.

Even if this means a simple "Happy Birthday" message, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and staff are making sure to do what they can to persuade some of the top players in the 2027 cycle that Eugene is the place for them.

Dan Lanning, Oregon Send Personal Message to Five-Star Recruit

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Five-star 2027 offensive lineman Ismael Camara shared a clip on social media of a video that Lanning and other Oregon assistant coaches sent to him to wish him a happy birthday on Friday.

While saying "Happy Birthday" was the primary focus of the video, it's clear that Lanning and staff were also taking the chance to make it clear to Camara how much they value his potential commitment to the Ducks at some point during the 2027 recruiting cycle.

"Know the Ducks are thinking about you," Lanning said to Camara.

Oregon director of player personnel Tyler Dean added that the Ducks are "a family" something he hopes Camara will soon be a part of.

"It's a family here, bro. And that's what you are, you're going to be family here. Can't wait to get you back out. Can't wait to do great things with you," Dean said.

Take a look at the full video:

Ismael Camara Sets Official Visit With Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A product of Gilmer (TX), Camara comes from a small town of about 5,000 people in east Texas but will now making the long trip up to Eugene to see what the Ducks have in store for him during an official visit this summer on June 19.

Despite this small-town prowess, Camara is the No. 5 overall player in the state and the No. 3 offensive lineman in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Camara is originally from France and is still relatively new to the game of football. Already displaying massive potential, it's intriguing to imagine what kind of player he could eventually become after a few more years of development.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Camara has the ability to play on either the offensive or defensive line in college. Regardless of position, scouts clearly feel that he can eventually play at the next level as well.

"Viewed as a legitimate multi-positional prospect who transcends specific position labels," Brooks wrote. "Could play tackle, guard, or even D-lineman at the high-major level, and owns traits that suggest long-term pro potential, particularly as a tone-setting guard or massive tackle."

Camara has received offers from a seemingly countless number of programs, many of which are among the best in the country.

Along with the Ducks, he's also received offers from teams like the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Arizona State Sun Devils, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Florida State Seminoles, Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators among many others.

