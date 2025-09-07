AP Top 25 Poll Shuffles After Florida, Arizona State Upsets: Oregon's Case for Top-Five Ranking
The College Football Playoff rankings are not released until early November, meaning the AP Top 25 Poll is the authority on ranking the best teams in college football. No. 12 Arizona State and No. 13 Florida suffered upset losses while No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 15 Michigan in the marquee matchup on Saturday night.
Towards the top of the poll, a couple of teams like the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, No. 5 Miami Hurricanes, and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes dominated in their matchups. A couple of teams that lost in week 1, like No. 7 Texas and No. 21 Alabama also picked up big wins on Saturday.
Where will teams rise and fall in the latest AP Top 25 Poll?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. LSU Tigers
4. Miami Hurricanes
5. Oregon Ducks
6. Georgia Bulldogs
7. Texas Longhorns
8. Clemson Tigers
9. South Carolina Gamecocks
10. Oklahoma Sooners
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
12. Illinois Fighting Illinis
13. Florida State Seminoles
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Texas A&M Aggies
16. Ole Miss Rebles
17. Alabama Crimson Tide
18. Tennessee Volunteers
19. Utah Utes
20. Michigan Wolverines
21. Indiana Hoosiers
22. Texas Tech Red Raiders
23. Arizona State Sun Devils
24. South Florida Bulls
25. Florida Gators
This article will be updated once the AP Top 25 Poll is released.
Oregon Ducks Make Case For Top-Five Ranking
The Oregon Ducks dismantled the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Autzen Stadium, winning by a final score of 69-3. Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon and safety Peyton Woodyard had pick-sixes on consecutive plays, and the Ducks have the makings of a top-five team with quarterback Dante Moore leading the charge.
However, no teams above Oregon lost:
- No. 1 Ohio State: W 70-0 over Grambling
- No. 2 Penn State: W 34-0 over Florida International
- No. 3 LSU: W 23-7 over Louisiana Tech
- No. 4 Georgia: W 28-6 over Austin Peay
- No. 5 Miami: W 45-3 Bethune-Cookman
No. 1 Ohio State looked as impressive as Oregon against Grambling while No. 2 Penn State pulled away from Florida International. SU struggled against Louisiana Tech, but the Tigers have won of the better wins in the country currently after beating Clemson in week 1, although the Clemson Tigers were on upset alert against Troy in week 2.
No. 4 Georgia didn't play a perfect game against Austin Peay, but Bulldogs running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens finished the game with two rushing touchdowns. A win for No. 5 Miami was never in doubt as the Hurricanes dominated Bethune-Cookman.
After winning the Big Ten in 2024, it appears as though the Ducks plan on contending for the conference title again in 2025.
In the week 2 edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, Oregon received one first-place vote. Will the Ducks pick up any more before week 3?
Biggest Risers, Fallers
Oklahoma is expected to rise, but by how much? The Sooners impressed in the win over Michigan, but how much credit will AP voters give to Oklahoma after defeating a freshman quarterback, Wolverines star Bryce Underwood, at home?
On the other hand, Michigan could fall out of the top 20 in the newest AP Top 25 Poll.
Will Florida be ranked after losing to South Florida at home? The Gators have a grueling stretch of games coming up with matchups against LSU, Miami, and Texas on their schedule. Against South Florida, Gators quarterback DJ Lagway and the Florida offense struggled, often settling for field goals outside of Lagway's lone touchdown pass.
Arizona State almost escaped the upset after falling down 17-0 to Mississippi State at halftime, but a blown coverage by the Sun Devils led to a Mississippi State touchdown in the last minute of the game.
LSU and Clemson are among the few teams that nearly lost on Saturday. How much will their ranking change?
The No. 25 Utah Utes continue to dominate their opponents, and they are a candidate to be bumped up by voters.
Will the new release of the AP Top 25 Poll feature any new teams that were previously unranked? BYU, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and USC are some of the few programs that were ranked just outside of the top-25 in the week 2 edition of the AP Poll.