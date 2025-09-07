Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Adresses Loss Against Oregon Ducks After NIL Remark
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks blew out the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-3. Oregon’s offense picked up right where it left off, scoring two touchdowns within the first two minutes of the game. It was another full team win, as the Ducks continue to push for a College Football Playoff appearence.
Ahead of the matchup, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy made multiple comments on the Oregon Ducks’ use of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). After a back-and-forth between Gundy and Oregon coach Dan Lanning, tensions were high heading into the game.
What Gundy Said After Losing to Oregon Ducks
“When I made that comment, I was complimenting Oregon for what they’ve done,” Gundy said. "The second thing is, which I said later in the week, we’ve made commitments also, alright. But we have to be better and fundamentally sound and execute.”
“Sometimes you’re gonna play people that have the ability to run away from you. Well, then we've got to look at that and see where we're at,” Gundy said. “But, we didn’t play good enough with the systems that we had to execute.”
Gundy Praises Oregon Ducks
"There's nothing wrong with saying that teams you're playing are good teams," Gundy continued. "They have a lot of skill and they have a lot of speed. And they're very big up front on both sides of the ball."
"I wanted [Dante Moore] concerned a little bit that we could put pressure on him," Gundy said.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Makes Big Change After Kenny Pickett Trade With Nod To Oregon Legend
MORE: Expectations Rising Even Higher For Oregon Ducks Star Freshman Dakorien Moore
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oklahoma State In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore, Autzen Stadium Under Scrutiny by Mike Gundy
MORE: Alabama, Texas A&M Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Recruit
Oregon Dominates Oklahoma State
Running back Noah Whittington kicked off Oregon’s domination with a 59-yard touchdown run. On the next offensive drive, quarterback Dante Moore hit wide receiver Dakorien Moore for a 65-yard touchdown. In week one, the Ducks’ quarterback came out firing. With a tougher opponent, Moore picked up right where he left off.
Oregon’s offense was filled with explosive plays, in large part thanks to the offensive line. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was well protected, giving time to make plays, and the unit created holes for the running backs to break free. The offense scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, and the team entered halftime with a 41-3 lead.
Outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti did well reading plays quickly by keeping an eye on the ball. While there were moments where the defensive backs did let big plays occur that could have been avoidable, such as letting the Oklahoma State wide receiver break free for a 34-yard pass, the team held it down in the red zone.
Aside from the minimal errors, the Ducks' defense had an overwhelmingly strong performance. Oregon's defense finished the game with two sacks, four tackles for loss, and two interceptions, both of which were returned for a touchdown.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will next face their first Big Ten opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats. The game will take place on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. PT at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium.