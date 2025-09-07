Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Gets Final Word in Mike Gundy Back and Forth
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks dominated the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday by a final score of 69-3. With such a lopsided score, Ducks coach Dan Lanning pulled most of the starters in the third quarter.
After the game, Lanning was asked if he used Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy's comments about Oregon's resources as extra motivation for his team.
"I told our team right before the game that, it never requires extra motivation for an opportunity to go out and kick ass, but it never hurts when somebody pours gasoline on the fire," Lanning said. "So I felt like these guys wanted the chance to prove who they are. And you know, I got a lot of respect for coach Gundy, but probably his in press conference, he's probably saying, 'See, I told you so.' Right?"
"Like that's probably what his comment is, but that doesn't change the way we have to play to be a winning football team. And we have good players, you know, one of our best. I don't know Bryce Boettcher, played good today. He came here for a backpack and a T-shirt. So, I'm really proud of those guys on our team that have developed into great players," said Lanning.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore ended his day with three touchdowns and 266 passing yards, competing 76 percent of his passes. The entire Ducks offense had an explosive day with running back Noah Whittington rushing for a 59-yard touchdown in the first minute of the game. Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore turned heads with a 65-yard touchdown reception on Oregon's second drive of the game.
The Ducks defense also impressed, keeping Oklahoma State out of the end zone. Linebacker Jerry Mixon returned an interception for a touchdown to extend Oregon's lead to 62-3. On Oklahoma State's very next play, safety Peyton Woodyard intercepted Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores and returned it for a touchdown.
Notable Quotes from Dan Lanning After the Win
Opening Statement
Overall, our crowd always phenomenal. I think there were five pre-snap penalties on them. That's eight on the year. That's a great example of Autzen's impact. You know, the communication on our staff, I think it's been elite. I've said it since the beginning, that strength in numbers. We had a lot of guys play winning football. I think somebody just told me that 28 guys made tackles in this game, which is hue. The more guys that you can play, the better you're going to be. I really challenged our guys at halftime.
Last weekend, I think four series on defense, and they ended up scoring twice in the Montana State game. So to come out of this game would be 8-0 in the second half with series with no scores was big. You know, ultimately I thought our guys were physical. If we could see that, and that shows up always when you look at the run game. I thought we were physical in the run game. We gave up a little bit too much there at the end in rushing yards when we knew they were running it. So ultimately, you know, good, good execution and opportunity for us to build off of.
On 'spreading the wealth':
Yeah, it's hard to prepare for when you know that multiple guys can have success, multiple guys can score. Again, the part that always makes me excited to see how the people on the sideline that weren't scoring, or the people that were in the game not scoring are the guys celebrating the hardest, right? We want to celebrate good football. It's about the team. You know, I preach to our guys all week that our team is the secret sauce, the way that we're connected. And I think that showed up in this game.
On the deep passing game:
Yeah, and we had some of those dialed up last week, and they didn't necessarily become part of what we were trying to do. Some of those we probably tabled, right, because the situation of the game last week, but we want to e a team that can beat you by air and by land. That showed up today. So we have some real deep threats.
If certain wins are more fun than others:
Not really. I mean, I get excited when I think we play to the level that we're capable of playing, and you might not realize you're looking at but there's still some moments that I certainly want back. Like we had five penalties in the first half. The second half, we have one, right? Like that's our standard of play, but it's fun to win, right? Fun to win. You know, tight games ar ea little bit more, I don't know, exhilarating.
On team's preparation during the week:
"We put a real emphasis on our opening script. What plays do we feel really confident about that are going to get us positive yards regardless? And I think our offensive staff has done an unbelievable job gameplanning those situations, and our players knowing exactly what to expect," Lanning said.
"I always feel like, players, if they know what coach is about to call, that's when you have the most success. They're anticipating what's next, and we're able to dictate the situation to our guys, let them know this is how it's going to play out. And it plays out that way. That's real positive," said Lanning.