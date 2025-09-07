Multiple Oregon Ducks Score First Career Touchdowns In Blowout Victory Over Oklahoma State
EUGENE – A pair of lopsided games to start the 2025 season meant that Dan Lanning got to utilize his depth and give his freshmen plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent.
Multiple Oregon Ducks freshmen scored their first collegiate touchdowns in the program’s 69-3 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in week 2.
Top Freshman Wide Receiver In The Nation?
Wide receiver Dakorien Moore committed to Oregon as the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class, and his role with the Ducks only became more important with the injury to top returning wideout Evan Stewart.
The hype surrounding Moore certainty hasn’t died down in his first two games. If anything, it’s grown.
The five-star recruit caught three passes for 26 yards and two carries for 17 yards in his first collegiate game against the Montana State Bobcats. His performance was highlighted by a pancake block on a 14-yard touchdown reception by Gary Bryant Jr.
Moore recorded his first collegiate receiving and rushing touchdowns versus the Cowboys.
On only the Ducks’ third play of the game, Moore already caught the team’s second touchdown. Quarterback Dante Moore threw and absolute bomb down the field and Moore hopped past a defender to record the 65-yard touchdown reception.
“Dakorien is a great route runner, and pre-snap feels kind of an internal pressure, and Noah (Whittington) did a great job picking them up," Dante Moore said. "But, felt like I need to escape out, and the corner just had his eyes in the backfield and (Moore) made sure that when he caught the ball, he had to make a play with the ball in his hands, and he scored.”
It wouldn’t be the only highlight score Moore had in the first half. In the second quarter, he rushed 25 yards past multiple Cowboys to find the end zone and make it a 34-3 Oregon advantage.
The freshman wideout became the first Oregon wide receiver since 2019 with both a receiving and rushing touchdown and the fifth since 1996.
Ducks’ Youth Gets In On The Action
Running back Dierre Hill Jr. joined Moore as another freshman who scored his first collegiate touchdown.
Hill rushed for 19 yards into the end zone in the first quarter. A block by tight end Kenyon Sadiq left Hill untouched as he waltzed in to score.
“We’re very talented, very fun to watch, especially the young dudes. We got freshmen that go out there and run, and we don't blink,” running back Jayden Limar said. “We know that they're gonna do the job, and everyone's gonna do the job the same way.”
Redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan and true freshman Cooper Perry both saw action at wide receiver, helping Oregon pick up yardage. Running back Jordon Davison came off a debut where he became the first Ducks freshman to rush for three touchdowns and scored another against Oklahoma State.
“I told our guys at halftime, I want to see everybody eat," Lanning said. "Alright, once you're ready and whatever, and that means eat what's on your plate. Don't worry about what's on somebody else's … When you get your opportunity, like prove that you deserve to be out there, and you deserve to be a guy that can help this team.”
Freshmen Final Stats:
- Moore: two receptions for 69 yards, one receiving touchdown; two carries for 69 yards, 1 rushing touchdown
- Hill: one carry for 19 yards, one touchdown
- Davison: three carries for six yards, one touchdown
- McClellan: two receptions for 76 yards
- Perry: two receptions for nine yards