Oregon Duck Mascot Goes Viral For Labubu Costume, One Week After Head Mishap
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are grabbing headlines vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys as quarterback Dante Moore and freshman receiver Dakorien Moore are flexing their explosive playmaking ability.
... However, the Oregon Duck mascot might be the most viral moment of the game.
Before the Ducks took the field with their traditional motorcycle run out of the tunnel, the mascot walked out in a new trendy costume - dressed as a Labubu.
What is a Labubu? One of the hottest items of 2025, a Labubu is a collectible plush toy created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung. In sort of a beanie baby-type frenzy, Labubu's have become highly sought after and many celebrities carry them on their purses.
The Duck mascot is smart to capitalize on such a viral moment. Another huge win for the Oregon marketing departmentas the video, captured above by Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus has already been shared on ESPN, Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports and Barstool Sports.
Oregon's national brand continues to shine with its unique mascot, state-of-the-art uniforms and exciting football play.
The Labubu Duck does have a similar look to a Duck mascot costume from 2016. During Oregon’s win against Arizona State 54-35, The Duck wore a teddy bear bodysuit with only his face sticking out of the brown fabric. His sailor hat was plopped on top of the fuzzy head.
Here a full list of the top-10 Oregon Duck mascot costumes and pranks of all time.
The Duck is well-known and made a big splash when Oregon joined the Big Ten Conference in 2024. . For their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis.
"Ultimately, what should the Big Ten know about Oregon? We're mighty different, mighty different in a lot of ways. You look out there in the pond, you'll see a big old duck. I hope we get to travel that duck to all our away games this year," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said at Big Ten media days in 2024.
"We're mighty different when it comes to the jerseys we get to wear or the facilities we're in. We're innovative. We've always been on the cutting edge of everything we do. We certainly positioned ourself to be on the cutting edge, and we're grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten," Lanning continued.
In 2025, Lanning and the "different" Ducks look to defend their Big Ten title with a new roster full of capable freshmen and transfers. Lanning's motto for this season? "Double down."
The Duck Mascot certainly got the "double down" message and continues to elevate as one of the best mascots in all of sports.