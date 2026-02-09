What Standout Linebacker Recruit Arden Alexander Said About Oregon Ducks Offer

Four-star linebacker recruit Andre Alexander from the class of 2028 is one of the many talented prospects who plays high school football for the IMG Academy program in Bradenton, Florida.

Alexander is currently ranked as the No. 83 prospect in the nation, along with a ranking that has him as No. 20 in Florida and No. 7 at his position, according to 247Sports. Alexander has already started to earn offers, dating back to 2023 when he landed one from the Duke Blue Devils. After that offer, he added over 15 more to bring his total to nearly 20, including one from the Oregon Ducks.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He received his offer from the Ducks on Jan. 22, which is one of his more recent accomplishments in his recruiting timeline. He earned this offer after a huge first season with IMG Academy following a transfer after his freshman season. The 2028 prospect finished the season with 38 tackles, 32 of which were solo tackles, according to MaxPreps.

Following his outstanding season and Oregon Ducks offer, Alexander caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to discuss the offer and what this does for him in his recruitment.

Andre Alexander Discusses His Oregon Ducks Offer

"It means a lot to me, especially because I always used to look at Oregon play on TV when I was a little kid, and it is just showing me that the hard work I have been putting in my whole life is starting to pay off," Alexander told Oregon Ducks on SI.

The talented prospect would then go into detail when discussing which coach he received the Oregon offer from, along with what the message he left for him was.

"Coach Ross Douglas (Oregon Ducks wide receiver coach) offered me and left a message for me saying the way I work is unmatched, and the way my coaches talk about how I am individually as well was the cherry on top for him, and told me to keep working and to eventually get my up there on a visit to Oregon," said Alexander.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are many things the talented prospect from IMG Academy thinks of when it comes to the Ducks from Eugene, Oregon. This includes the uniforms, which have become a fan favorite across the nation.

"When I think of the Oregon Ducks, I think of this prestigious Power Five school that has a million different uniforms, which, once, a little kid like me was dreaming of receiving an offer from this school," Alexander said.

Alexander has hopes to visit, but he doesn't have one set at this time. He explained why this is the case.

The Oregon Duck offers a loading cart to freshman David Erickson, from Colorado, as he checks in on moving day at the University of Oregon. Eug 092321 Move In 02 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"I do not have a visit scheduled with Oregon yet because, with being at IMG Academy, it is hard to coordinate everything with the school itself, and my parents even being there with me while taking the visit as well," he said.

Being offered by Oregon at an early age is an accomplishment that many strive to reach. The talented IMG Academy prospect detailed what this offer means early in his recruitment.

"Oregon offering me this early is definitely an eye catcher for me and will definitely play a part in the near future for my recruitment and consideration for where my college career will begin," Alexander told Oregon Ducks on SI.

