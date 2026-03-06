Where Autzen Stadium Ranks Among Toughest Road Environments in College Football

Autzen Stadium, home of the Oregon Ducks, has often been described as one of the louder college football stadiums in the country, especially given it's relatively smaller capacity of 54,000. Still, in a sport that holds a majority of the biggest stadiums in the country, many find it hard to believe that Autzen Stadium punches above its weight.

A combination of the stadium as well as the Oregon fanbase has drawn attention, thanks in part to the Ducks' success on the field. Most recently, national On3 analyst Josh Pate ranked the toughest places to play in college football on his show, "Josh Pate's College Football Show," and Autzen came in at No. 4.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks fans cheer during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Ducks are 14-1 at home since joining the Big Ten in 2024, and Oregon is 33-2 inside of Autzen Stadium since the 2021 season, boasting one of the best home records in the nation. Last year, Oregon held the longest-active home winning streak at 18 games before it was broken by the Indiana Hoosiers, the eventual national champions.

Here is Pate's top 10 toughest places to play in college football:

1. Neyland Stadium - Tennessee

2. Tiger Stadium - LSU

3. Beaver Stadium - Penn State

4. Autzen Stadium - Oregon

5. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida

6. Husky Stadium - Washington

7. Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn

8. Kyle Field - Texas A&M

9. Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama

10. Sanford Stadium - Georgia

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks knock off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The inclusion of Husky Stadium and Beaver Stadium gives the Big Ten three schools in Pate's rankings, but the majority is dominated by the SEC.

What Josh Pate Said About Autzen Stadium

"Kind of like with Washington. There will be doubters. I know this 'cause I get pushback all the time when I talk about how tough it is to play at Autzen Stadium, and then you come to find out like 95 percent of the doubters have never been there. So all they're doing is the thing I used to do when I was growing up: 'The capacity's like 60 thousand. 54 thousand, there's just no way.' I don't know how else to explain this to you, yes there is a way, you just have to go experience it for yourself. Insane volume," said Pate.

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Puddles the Oregon Ducks mascot takes a bow during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"But also, there's something above and beyond just the volume there. Energy, which you would think is synonymous with noise, and it's not always. 'Cause you can stand still and yell. They don't stand still and yell at Oregon, so a lot of movement, a lot of energy, a lot of juice in the crowd," Pate continued.

Oregon Ducks' 2026 Home Schedule

Oregon has some exciting road games in 2026, like trips to USC and Ohio State, but the Ducks will also host some high-profile matchups at home next year.

In October, UCLA and Nebraska will travel to Eugene, and the Ducks will host Michigan and Washington in November. The non-conference slate features home games against Boise State and Portland State with a road game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.