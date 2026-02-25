These Four Players Will Be the Fastest Oregon Ducks This Season

The Oregon Ducks will showcase one of the flashiest offenses in college football in 2026, with numerous perimeter players capable of breaking off massive plays.

From kick returns to interception returns to burning past a defensive back on a seam route, the Ducks have multiple players who can turn a game on its head just by using their speed. Below are the fastest Ducks players on the roster in 2026.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore is Lightning Quick

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after getting a gatorade bath from his players following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore jumps off the page as arguably the fastest Duck going into the 2026 season. Moore was an elite track runner just a few years ago at the high school level, running a 100-meter time of 10.40 second and a 200-meter race with a time of 21.70 seconds.

Moore had to battle through injury last season, and a portion of Oregon fans thought he was underutilized when he returned to the fold. If Moore gets more opportunities in 2026, his speed will set him apart as one of the best receivers in college football.

Dierre Hill Jr. Showcased Speed in 2025

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. waves a childhood picture during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. was maybe the most exciting freshman in all of college football, and Ducks fans had a front row seat to all of the action.

Hill Jr. exploded onto the scene in the Ducks game against the Northwestern Wildcats, showing off his speed with a 66-yard touchdown run to put the Ducks up 24-0 in the third quarter, which put the game out of sight.

Hill Jr. also has a track background, running an 11.04-second 100-meter dash and a 22.67-second 200-meter dash.

Oregon Ducks Will Have Arguably the Fastest Players in the Country in 2026

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning holds an orange during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will go into 2026 with some of the quickest players in the country, and should have a high-flying offense ready to go by the beginning of the season. With three soon-to-be sophomores and one incoming freshman, the Ducks will have lightning-fast talent on the perimeter for years to come.

One of the most explosive playmakers in the coming year could be the Ducks' wide receiver Jalen Lott. Lott will be an incoming freshman and is expected to see a healthy amount of playing time in 2026 if he stays healthy.

Lott compiled a 10.99 second 100-meter dash in high school and qualified for the Texas finals for the hurdles. Once Lott is in spring ball, Ducks fans should get a better idea of how much of a game-breaker he could be.

Oregon Ducks' defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. not only broke out as one of the best Ducks freshmen but also as one of the country's best freshmen in 2025. Finney Jr. compiled 29 tackles, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his freshman year. Finney Jr. ran 10.85 seconds in the 100-meter dash as a junior in high school and also ran 21.84 seconds in the 200-meter dash.