What Baker Mayfield’s Comments On Tez Johnson Show For NFL Future
Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson is becoming a star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his rookie season. Johnson received praise from Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield for his performance in Sunday's 23-3 win over the New Orleans Saints.
"Tez continues to make plays for us," said Mayfield. "Flying around the field, the scramble drill aspect of it, he was lights out on that. I know he wants that incut later on in the game; he wants that one back, but other than that, Tez played great.
Mayfield's recent comments on Johnson are a positive sign not only for the Buccaneers' offense but for Johnson's future as an NFL wide receiver. Oregon fans are joyed to see Johnson team up with fellow Duck Bucky Irving on one of the best professional teams in the NFL currently. Johnson has the potential to be a star for the Buccaneers, and much of that is attributed to the skills that he developed under Ducks coach Dan Lanning at Oregon.
Johnson's Rookie Season With the Buccaneers
Through seven games this season, Johnson's potential is slowly coming into form, which is a great sign not only for him but also for the Buccaneers and their chances of competing for a Super Bowl in the NFC. Johnson was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers at No. 225 overall.
In seven games played this season, Johnson has collected 15 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns. In the win over the Saints on Sunday, Johnson made five receptions for 43 yards, leading the team in receiving.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury After Wisconsin Win
MORE: First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Breaking Down New Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel After Shedeur Sanders News
Johnson has recorded 40-plus receiving yards in the last four games for the Buccaneers, which included a season high four receptions for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 road win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 5.
Johnson's College Career With Dan Lanning and Oregon Ducks
Johnson transferred to Oregon in 2023 after three seasons with Troy from 2020 to 2022. In those three seasons with the Trojans, Johnson had a total of 1,809 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.
In his first season with Oregon in 2023, Johnson immediately made an impact for the Ducks at wide receiver with 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns, on a team-high 86 receptions. Oregon finished the 2023 season with an 11-2 overall record, falling short of a Pac-12 Championship against the Washington Huskies, but secured a dominating 45-6 win over the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl.
Johnson continued to shine for the Ducks in 2024 as he led Oregon in receiving with 898 yards and 10 touchdowns on 83 receptions. Johnson was named the Big Ten Championship game MVP for his performance in Oregon's 45-37 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
In the game, Johnson led the Ducks in receiving with 11 receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown. Oregon finished the 2024 regular season with an undefeated 13-0 record, before falling to the eventual National Champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-21 in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.
Johnson's talents, showcased under coach Dan Lanning's offense at Oregon, seem to be translating well at the NFL level through seven games of his career.