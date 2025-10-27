Ducks Digest

What Baker Mayfield’s Comments On Tez Johnson Show For NFL Future

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson had a major impact in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 23-3 win over the New Orleans Saints in week 8. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had high praise for Johnson's performance.

Caden Handwork

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson is becoming a star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his rookie season. Johnson received praise from Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield for his performance in Sunday's 23-3 win over the New Orleans Saints.

"Tez continues to make plays for us," said Mayfield. "Flying around the field, the scramble drill aspect of it, he was lights out on that. I know he wants that incut later on in the game; he wants that one back, but other than that, Tez played great.

Mayfield's recent comments on Johnson are a positive sign not only for the Buccaneers' offense but for Johnson's future as an NFL wide receiver. Oregon fans are joyed to see Johnson team up with fellow Duck Bucky Irving on one of the best professional teams in the NFL currently. Johnson has the potential to be a star for the Buccaneers, and much of that is attributed to the skills that he developed under Ducks coach Dan Lanning at Oregon.

Johnson's Rookie Season With the Buccaneers

Tez Johnson Tampa Bay Buccaneers College Football Big Ten Oregon Ducks wide receiver Super Bowl New Orleans Saints NFL
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) and wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) react during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Through seven games this season, Johnson's potential is slowly coming into form, which is a great sign not only for him but also for the Buccaneers and their chances of competing for a Super Bowl in the NFC. Johnson was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers at No. 225 overall.

In seven games played this season, Johnson has collected 15 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns. In the win over the Saints on Sunday, Johnson made five receptions for 43 yards, leading the team in receiving.

Johnson has recorded 40-plus receiving yards in the last four games for the Buccaneers, which included a season high four receptions for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 road win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 5.

Johnson's College Career With Dan Lanning and Oregon Ducks

Tez Johnson Oregon Ducks College Football wide receiver Dan Lanning Troy Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Rose Bowl Fiesta Bowl
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Johnson transferred to Oregon in 2023 after three seasons with Troy from 2020 to 2022. In those three seasons with the Trojans, Johnson had a total of 1,809 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.

In his first season with Oregon in 2023, Johnson immediately made an impact for the Ducks at wide receiver with 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns, on a team-high 86 receptions. Oregon finished the 2023 season with an 11-2 overall record, falling short of a Pac-12 Championship against the Washington Huskies, but secured a dominating 45-6 win over the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl.

Johnson continued to shine for the Ducks in 2024 as he led Oregon in receiving with 898 yards and 10 touchdowns on 83 receptions. Johnson was named the Big Ten Championship game MVP for his performance in Oregon's 45-37 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Tez Johnson Oregon Ducks College Football Big Ten Penn State Nittany Lions Dan Lanning Rose Bowl Ohio State Buckeyes season
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the game, Johnson led the Ducks in receiving with 11 receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown. Oregon finished the 2024 regular season with an undefeated 13-0 record, before falling to the eventual National Champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-21 in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

Johnson's talents, showcased under coach Dan Lanning's offense at Oregon, seem to be translating well at the NFL level through seven games of his career.

