Travis Kelce, Tiger Woods Share Jokes Ahead of Tuesday’s TGL Event
Travis Kelce and Tiger Woods linking up at a TGL event was something fans likely never thought they’d witness.
Woods’s squad Jupiter Links competed on Tuesday night against the Bay Golf Club, and the Chiefs tight end attended to cheer on the golf legend and his brother Jason, who was helping commentate the event for ESPN.
A clip of Woods and Kelce chatting before the players teed off with the giant golf simulator unsurprisingly went viral on social media. Maybe Woods will receive an invite to the Kelce–Taylor Swift wedding?
You can’t hear too much of what the two sports legends were discussing, but Woods was naming math classes at the beginning of the clip, sparking a big laugh out of Kelce. Oh, to be a fly on the wall in this conversation.
It looks like Kevin Kisner cracked a joke to Kelce, too.
It isn’t a surprise that Kelce was interested in attending the golf event, though. He’s a big fan of the sport, and even dabbles in playing himself. He recently competed in the Phoenix Open Pro-Am and nearly had an ace on the iconic Hole 16.
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.Follow madisonwsports