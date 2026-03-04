Travis Kelce, Tiger Woods Share Jokes Ahead of Tuesday’s TGL Event

Travis Kelce and Tiger Woods linking up at a TGL event was something fans likely never thought they’d witness.

Woods’s squad Jupiter Links competed on Tuesday night against the Bay Golf Club, and the Chiefs tight end attended to cheer on the golf legend and his brother Jason, who was helping commentate the event for ESPN.

A clip of Woods and Kelce chatting before the players teed off with the giant golf simulator unsurprisingly went viral on social media. Maybe Woods will receive an invite to the Kelce–Taylor Swift wedding?

You can’t hear too much of what the two sports legends were discussing, but Woods was naming math classes at the beginning of the clip, sparking a big laugh out of Kelce. Oh, to be a fly on the wall in this conversation.

The Brothers Kelce in the house tonight pic.twitter.com/VGAQDGVZnV — TGL (@TGL) March 4, 2026

It looks like Kevin Kisner cracked a joke to Kelce, too.

Need to know what Kevin Kisner said to Travis Kelce to get this type of reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/EC9hVxcRxo — Tyler Boronski (@TylerBoronski) March 4, 2026

It isn’t a surprise that Kelce was interested in attending the golf event, though. He’s a big fan of the sport, and even dabbles in playing himself. He recently competed in the Phoenix Open Pro-Am and nearly had an ace on the iconic Hole 16.

