Betting Lines Revealed For Oregon Ducks vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are preparing to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road, and the betting lines have shifted ahead of Oregon's next Big Ten showdown. The Ducks are coming off a 21-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers that saw Ducks quarterback Dante Moore have to come out of the game after being hit in the face mask.
Oregon Ducks Open Up As 6.5 Favorites Over Iowa
According to FanDuel, the Ducks are -6.5 favorites over the Hawkeyes. The -6.5 line for the Ducks is -115, while the odds for the Hawkeyes to cover are -105. Iowa is coming off of a 41-3 demolition of Minnesota. The Hawkeyes' defense was able to pick off Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey three separate times en route to their sixth win of the season.
Ducks Vs Iowa Does Not Carry A Shocking Points Total
The over/under is currently set at 42.5, meaning FanDuel doesn't necessarily expect a shootout. The points total is essentially a wash, with both the over and the under slated at -110.
The Ducks have gone 4-4 in going over their slated total, but have only gone over their slated total twice since the Oklahoma State matchup at Autzen Stadium in week 2. Both of the last two times the Ducks have contributed to going over on their total have come when the Ducks were on the road.
Ducks and Iowa both 5-3 Against The Spread
The Ducks are 5-3 against the spread this season. The Ducks covered over Montana State, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Penn State, and Rutgers. Oregon has failed to cover against Northwestern, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The Ducks fell the furthest away from covering the spread against Wisconsin when the spread was -31.5, and Oregon would go on to only win by 14 points.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury After Wisconsin Win
MORE: First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Breaking Down New Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel After Shedeur Sanders News
The Hawkeyes are currently 5-3 against the spread and covered their 31.5-point spread against Wisconsin, which the Ducks were unable to do. The furthest away the Hawkeyes have come to covering a spread was their week one victory over Albany, where the Hawkeyes won by 27 points against a line that had them covering 39.5 points.
Prior to the beginning of the 2025 season, the Ducks' season win total was set at 10.5 according to Fanduel. That number dropped in the days before the season began, all the way down to 9.5, with bettors believing that the Ducks could possibly lose three games in their 2025 season. The Ducks, who sit at 7-1, need three wins from their final four games of the season to go over their win total.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.