FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Lions vs Rams
The FanDuel promo code offer delivers $150 in bonus bets when you win your first $5 wager, and no code is required for new users. This welcome bonus is perfect for Sunday's high-stakes matchup between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 14. The Rams (10-3) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory, while the Lions (8-5) need wins to secure their postseason hopes. Take advantage of this $150 bonus offer and explore other sportsbook promos available today.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Lions vs Rams
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry to claim your $150 in bonus bets. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any betting market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum $5 deposit and $5 first wager required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Available only to new FanDuel customers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to beat the Lions and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If the Lions upset the Rams and your bet loses, you only lose your initial $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded. The Lions vs Rams game offers numerous betting opportunities, from moneylines to player props featuring Matthew Stafford's MVP candidacy or Puka Nacua's receiving yards.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday's game
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before kickoff on Sunday. Follow these simple steps to secure your $150 bonus potential:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on Lions vs Rams or any available betting market.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The registration process ensures you're eligible for this welcome bonus without entering any promotional codes. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, providing fresh opportunities to enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.