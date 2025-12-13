FanDuel Promo Code for Army vs Navy Game: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets
The 126th Army-Navy Game on Saturday, Dec. 13 presents an ideal opportunity to claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $150 in bonus bets. This historic rivalry between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen will decide the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, making it perfect for new bettors to explore sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Army vs Navy
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus for Saturday's Army-Navy showdown. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first $5 bet wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
For example, if you bet $5 on Navy to cover the spread against Army and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if Army covers instead and your bet loses, no bonus bets are awarded. When using bonus bets on future wagers, only the winnings are credited to your account, not the bonus stake amount.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Army vs Navy
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before Saturday's 3 p.m. ET kickoff. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any Army vs Navy betting market or other available sports.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Remember that no code is needed for this offer, making it one of the most straightforward FanDuel promo codes available. For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and seasonal bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.