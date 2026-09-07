Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Recruits to Watch During Fall Visits

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks' 2027 recruiting class has one of the most well-respected upcoming wide receiver groups across all of college football, headlined by five-star Dakota Guerrant, four-star Xavier Sabb, and three-star Malachi Garlington.

Along with retaining those three names, Ducks wide receiver coach Ross Douglas is looking at the three future recruiting classes' pool of talent at the wideout position. One name from the Class of 2028 was at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, for the 34-27 season-opening victory over the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Harper Woods defensive end Joshua Hammonds tackles Harper Woods wide receiver Deandre Bidden during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2028 Four-Star Deandre Bidden

From Harper Woods in Michigan, the same high school that has produced Guerrant, wide receiver Deandre Bidden looks to possibly continue that specific recruiting pipeline to the Pacific Northwest.

Standing 5-11 and weighing in at 167 pounds, Bidden is ranked as 2028's No. 29 overall recruit and the No. 7 player at his position around the entire country, according to Rivals.

The all-around wideout was in town on an unofficial visit for the matchup against visiting Boise State, per Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

Braylon Clark, Charlotte Country Day wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2028 Five-Star Braylon Clark

Five-star recruit Braylon Clark of Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, trails right behind Bidden as Rivals' No. 4-ranked wide receiver. Through the first two blowout victories of his high school junior season, the 6-3 and 185-pounder has put together 209 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions.

The coveted 2028 recruit has seven game day unofficial visits planned with many power conference programs in the coming months, according to Wiltfong.

LSU Tigers - Sept. 5

Texas A&M Aggies - Oct. 3

Alabama Crimson Tide - Oct. 10

Miami Hurricanes - Oct. 17

Ohio State Buckeyes - Nov. 7

Oregon Ducks - Nov. 14

Ohio State Buckeyes - Nov. 28

2028 Four-Star Malachi Lee

Four-star receiver Malachi Lee narrowed his final college football decision down to 12 potential destinations, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett on social media. The 6-3, 200-pound product of Loudoun Sports Academy in Leesburg, Virginia, has yet to announce his plans for when and whether he will visit all these schools, including the Ducks.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines

Nebraska Cornhuskers

USC Trojans

Texas A&M Aggies

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Miami Hurricanes

Virginia Tech Hokies

UCLA Bruins

Florida Gators

Arizona State Sun Devils

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2029 Three-Star Zach Williams

Moving three years into the future, Zach Williams of Allen High School is a dynamic prospect with the state of Texas' top-ranked program at the moment. The 5-9, 160-pound member of the 2029 recruiting class will be on his unofficial visit to Oregon when they host the Michigan Wolverines. That was shared by 247Sports' Collin Kennedy.

Texas A&M Aggies - Sept. 5

BYU Cougars - Oct. 17

Texas State Bobcats - Oct. 24

Oregon Ducks - Nov. 14

2030 Moses Irwin

Moses Irwin, a currently unranked 5-10 and 185-pound wide receiver from Bishop Kelly in Meridian, Idaho, has his eyes on some high-level West Coast institutions and one prominent SEC name this fall.

Washington Huskies - Sept. 12

Boise State Broncos - Sept. 19

Washington State Cougars - Sept. 26

Oregon Ducks - Oct. 10

Alabama Crimson Tide - Nov. 24

As 247Sports' Chris Van Sickle reported on social media, Irwin does hold other respected offers from the Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, South Carolina Gamecocks, Baylor Bears, and Arkansas Razorbacks.

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