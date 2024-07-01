[WATCH] Oregon Ducks Release EA Sports College Football 25 Teaser: Autzen Stadium
The Oregon Ducks released a teaser of what Autzen Stadium will look like on the most anticipated video game of 2025.
A sea of green and yellow Oregon fans pack Autzen Stadium for EA Sports College Football 25. The game is making a return to market after more than a decade.
The Oregon Duck mascot was also featured prominently in the video game trailer, as the Duck rides the Harley inside of Autzen Stadium. It's a welcome sight for fans, who recently watched a behind-the-scenes video with someone dressed as an Oregon player for the cover shoot while on crutches.
College Football 25 will officially be released July 19.
Oregon is expected to be a College Football Playoff contender this season and has the second-best odds to win the Big Ten Conference, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The video game agrees with those expectations, ranking Oregon as No. 3 overall in team rankings.
Here are the top 25 overall team rankings on EA Sports College Football 25
- Georgia: 95 overall
- Ohio State: 93 overall
- Oregon: 93 overall
- Alabama: 93 overall
- Texas: 92 overall
- Clemson: 90 overall
- Notre Dame: 90 overall
- LSU: 90 overall
- Penn State: 88 overall
- Utah: 88 overall
- Michigan: 88 overall
- Florida State: 88 overall
- Miami: 88 overall
- Texas A&M: 88 overall
- Ole Miss: 88 overall
- Colorado: 87 overall
- Oklahoma: 87 overall
- Wisconsin: 87 overall
- USC: 87 overall
- Virginia Tech: 87 overall
- NC State: 87 overall
- Kansas: 87 overall
- Arizona: 87 overall
- Oklahoma State: 87 overall
- Iowa: 87 overall
