Ducks Digest

[WATCH] Oregon Ducks Release EA Sports College Football 25 Teaser: Autzen Stadium

The Oregon Ducks released a teaser of what Autzen Stadium will look like on the most anticipated video game of 2025: EA Sports College Football 25

Bri Amaranthus

Autzen Stadium on EA Sports College Football 25
Autzen Stadium on EA Sports College Football 25 / Oregon Football Twitter
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks released a teaser of what Autzen Stadium will look like on the most anticipated video game of 2025.

A sea of green and yellow Oregon fans pack Autzen Stadium for EA Sports College Football 25. The game is making a return to market after more than a decade.

The Oregon Duck mascot was also featured prominently in the video game trailer, as the Duck rides the Harley inside of Autzen Stadium. It's a welcome sight for fans, who recently watched a behind-the-scenes video with someone dressed as an Oregon player for the cover shoot while on crutches.


College Football 25 will officially be released July 19.

Autzen Stadium on EA Sports College Football 25
Autzen Stadium on EA Sports College Football 25 / Oregon Football Twitter

Oregon is expected to be a College Football Playoff contender this season and has the second-best odds to win the Big Ten Conference, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The video game agrees with those expectations, ranking Oregon as No. 3 overall in team rankings.

Here are the top 25 overall team rankings on EA Sports College Football 25

  1. Georgia: 95 overall
  2. Ohio State: 93 overall
  3. Oregon: 93 overall
  4. Alabama: 93 overall
  5. Texas: 92 overall
  6. Clemson: 90 overall
  7. Notre Dame: 90 overall
  8. LSU: 90 overall
  9. Penn State: 88 overall
  10. Utah: 88 overall
  11. Michigan: 88 overall
  12. Florida State: 88 overall
  13. Miami: 88 overall
  14. Texas A&M: 88 overall
  15. Ole Miss: 88 overall
  16. Colorado: 87 overall
  17. Oklahoma: 87 overall
  18. Wisconsin: 87 overall
  19. USC: 87 overall
  20. Virginia Tech: 87 overall
  21. NC State: 87 overall
  22. Kansas: 87 overall
  23. Arizona: 87 overall
  24. Oklahoma State: 87 overall
  25. Iowa: 87 overall

[RELATED: Oregon Football Recruiting: 'Turnt With Energy!' 5-star Safety Trey Mcnutt Blown Away Visit]

Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.

Published
Bri Amaranthus

BRI AMARANTHUS

Home/Football