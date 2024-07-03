EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Softball’s Paige Sinicki Reveals Motivation For Historic Season
EUGENE- Oregon Softball boasts one of the top defensive talents in the nation in the upcoming senior shortstop, Paige Sinicki. Paige Sinicki has been a force for the Ducks during her three years. Last season as a junior, Sinicki experienced a breakthrough season.
The statistics speak for themselves:
- Pac-12 Conference-leading .975 fielding percentage
- Just five errors in 184 chances
- A staggering 105 assists ranked her third in the Pac-12
"I felt really relaxed the whole season," Sinicki told Oregon SI's Olivia Cleary. "I felt the most free I ever have playing."
The Henderson, Nevada native was also named Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player Of The Year and was the top fielding shortstop in the conference during the 2024 season.
"It's been a long time coming," said Sinicki. "Hopefully, I can go back-to-back."
Sinicki's stellar performance during the 2024 season was recognized with numerous awards and national recognition. One of these awards is the prestigious Rawlings Gold Glove Award which honors softball's best defensive players at each position. Sinicki is the first and only Oregon softball player to receive this award.
"It's just so awesome to be able to do it at the University of Oregon. I'm just so blessed to be able to do it with all my teammates. I wouldn't be able to do it without them and all my coaches. I'm excited for all the people coming in, and hopefully, we'll have another Gold Glove in the future. It's an awesome experience."
Not only did Sinicki excel defensively, but offensively, she was a force at the plate. During the 2024 season, Sinicki achieved a career-high .282 batting average. She also hit six doubles, two home runs and drove in 16 RBI, while leading the team in sacrifice bunts with five.
On the bases, Sinicki had a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen bases. Her 13 steals ranked ninth in the Pac-12.
"It was really just me focusing on being able to reset mentally and calm myself down," explained Sinicki when asked about the adjustments she made from 2023 to 2024. "I think that was just something that boosted my play going into my junior year."
Beyond her on-field success, Sinicki is a dedicated student-athlete, balancing academics with her athletic pursuits.
Combining her passion for softball with a long-term vision, Sinicki is pursuing a career in sports medicine. This path allows her to stay connected to the sport she loves while preparing for a future in the medical field. After graduation, Sinicki aims to take her skills to the professional softball level before transitioning into sports medicine.
"I can't imagine I'm gonna want to hang up my cleats by the end of this year," said Sinicki.
Oregon's Sinicki is a true force to be reckoned with, both on and off the field. The Duck's dedication, talent, and academic focus make her an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere.
Now, Sinicki and the Ducks head to the Big Ten conference, where Oregon's top competition is Northwestern, Michigan, Rutgers, Nebraska and Minnesota.