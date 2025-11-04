How Big Ten Power Rankings Changed Behind Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon
The Oregon Ducks had the week off on their bye. There were plenty of other Big Ten teams in action over the weekend. The two top teams in the conference, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers showed again why they are the teams to beat.
Here is the top 10 of the Big Ten power rankings after Week 10.
Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 8-0 (Last Week: 1)
Ohio State stays put at No. 1 behind a dominant second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions, winning 38-14. Quarterback Julian Sayin is turning into a star. It does help that he has two of the best wide receivers in the country in Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith.
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 9-0 (Last Week: 2)
Indiana is a buzzsaw. Their offense has a case for being the best unit in the country after a 55-10 win on the road against Maryland. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is looking like the best transfer in the entire country.
3. Oregon Ducks: 7-1 (Last Week: 3)
Oregon had a bye week and remains No. 3 in the conference. Their bye came at a good time as they will head to Iowa City to play a red hot Hawkeyes team.
4. USC Trojans: 6-2 (Last Week: 4)
USC got a much needed road victory against Nebraska. The Trojans showed grit and toughness in the low scoring 21-17 game. It wasn't just that they won, it was in the defensive style they did it. A massive win for coach Lincoln Riley.
5. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-2 (Last Week: 6)
Iowa had a bye week but moves up due to what went on with the teams around them. Iowa has a big one coming up against Oregon at home. A win there and they will be considered a true College Football Playoff contender.
If you bleed green and yellow, this newsletter’s for you. Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP HERE!
MORE: ESPN's College GameDay Could Make Surprise Stop at Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Eyeing Recruiting Flips From Ohio State Commits
6. Michigan Wolverines: 7-2 (Last Week: 5)
Michigan beat Purdue, but it was not a performance that will bump the Wolverines up. Purdue is 2-7 this season but nearly shocked Michigan in Ann Arbor, losing just 21-16.
7. Washington Huskies: 6-2 (Last Week: 7 )
Washington had a bye week and stays at No. 7.
8. Illinois Fighting Illini : 6-3 (Last Week: 8)
Illinois got back in the win column with a 35-13 win over Rutgers. The Fighting Illini are likely out of the College Football Playoff race, but look to have their second straight nine-win regular season.
9. Northwestern Wildcats: 5-3 (Last Week: 10)
Northwestern was on a bye, but moves up a spot.
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-3 (Last Week: NR)
The Golden Gophers squeaked out an overtime win over Michigan State. With the Nebraska loss at home to USC, Minnesota is back in the top 10.