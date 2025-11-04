Ducks Digest

How Big Ten Power Rankings Changed Behind Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks were not in action this week as they were on a bye before they get ready for a road test against the Iowa Hawkeyes. How did the Big Ten power rankings shift around the Ducks?

Cory Pappas

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks had the week off on their bye. There were plenty of other Big Ten teams in action over the weekend. The two top teams in the conference, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers showed again why they are the teams to beat.

Here is the top 10 of the Big Ten power rankings after Week 10.

Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10

Nov 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 8-0 (Last Week: 1)

Ohio State stays put at No. 1 behind a dominant second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions, winning 38-14. Quarterback Julian Sayin is turning into a star. It does help that he has two of the best wide receivers in the country in Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith.

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 9-0 (Last Week: 2)

Nov 1, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Indiana is a buzzsaw. Their offense has a case for being the best unit in the country after a 55-10 win on the road against Maryland. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is looking like the best transfer in the entire country.

3. Oregon Ducks: 7-1 (Last Week: 3)

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore scrambles with the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon had a bye week and remains No. 3 in the conference. Their bye came at a good time as they will head to Iowa City to play a red hot Hawkeyes team.

4. USC Trojans: 6-2 (Last Week: 4)

USC got a much needed road victory against Nebraska. The Trojans showed grit and toughness in the low scoring 21-17 game. It wasn't just that they won, it was in the defensive style they did it. A massive win for coach Lincoln Riley.

5. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-2 (Last Week: 6)

Iowa had a bye week but moves up due to what went on with the teams around them. Iowa has a big one coming up against Oregon at home. A win there and they will be considered a true College Football Playoff contender.

6. Michigan Wolverines: 7-2 (Last Week: 5)

Nov 1, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Zack Marshall (83) runs the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan beat Purdue, but it was not a performance that will bump the Wolverines up. Purdue is 2-7 this season but nearly shocked Michigan in Ann Arbor, losing just 21-16.

7. Washington Huskies: 6-2 (Last Week: 7 )

Washington had a bye week and stays at No. 7.

8. Illinois Fighting Illini : 6-3 (Last Week: 8)

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sidelines during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois got back in the win column with a 35-13 win over Rutgers. The Fighting Illini are likely out of the College Football Playoff race, but look to have their second straight nine-win regular season.

9. Northwestern Wildcats: 5-3 (Last Week: 10)

Northwestern was on a bye, but moves up a spot.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-3 (Last Week: NR)

The Golden Gophers squeaked out an overtime win over Michigan State. With the Nebraska loss at home to USC, Minnesota is back in the top 10.

